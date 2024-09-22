Live Updates: Edo Governorship Election 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024

APC Claims Victory in 13 Edo LGAs, PDP Protests Suppression of Votes in Three Populous LGs

*Akpabio, Obaseki, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Oborevwori, Otu, Aiyedatiwa storm INEC office*Police arrest suspects for vote-buying, other offences

*Oshiomhole denies vote-buying allegation against APC

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City, Dike Onwuamaeze and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed victory in 13 out of the 18 local government areas (LGA) in Edo State in yesterday’s governorship election just as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged suppression of votes in three key populous LGAs – Oredo, Egor and Ikpoba/Okha.

But despite the uploading of the results in 98 per cent of the Polling Units, security forces barred the agents of political parties and observers from the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benin-City, the state capital where the results were being collated.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Governors Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Bassey Otu of Cross River State; Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, as well as the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, were at the INEC office.

However, Yiaga Africa and the PDP, in the early morning hours of today, raised the alarm over the disruption in the collation process, insisting that the collation of the results from the various LGAs at the state INEC headquarters violated the established procedure for results collation.

Initial preliminary results uploaded on IReV from some polling units showed that the governorship candidate of the PDP, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, and that of the APC, Senator Monday Okpebholo were in a tight race.

But security agents were said to have chased away the observers and the agents of the political parties from the collation centre in Benin City, fuelling the allegation that there were plots to manipulate the results.

Speaking on ARISE NEWS Channel, the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, Osarodion Ogie, confirmed that the agents of the PDP were not allowed into the collation centre.

Ogie also disclosed that an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police stopped the collation at the LGAs and ordered the movement of all the results to the INEC office in Benin-City.

“So, myself and the governorship candidate, we came here earlier in the day to make this complaint to the commission and find out why our collation agents were being prevented from being at collation centres. Some met us at the gate after our explanation. They were allowed in.

“Even when they got in, they told us that even while they were inside, they were not allowed to participate in the collation of results. We didn’t think that was good enough and we thought we should let the whole world know that this is not how elections should go. That is why we are here,” he explained.

Yiaga Africa alleged that observers were also teargassed in Ikpoba/Okha.

“Electoral law permits accredited observers, media, and party agents to monitor results collation at all levels. Failure to address these issues risks undermining the legitimacy of what has been a peaceful process since its commencement,” it said in a statement.

This is coming as no fewer than nine suspects were arrested by the police in the state for vote-buying and other offences just as the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, denied the allegation that the APC brought money to buy votes.

While Oshiomhole; the state governor, Godwin Obaseki; Ighodalo, and Okpebloho won their polling units; the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Olumide Akpata lost his polling unit to the PDP.

The PDP had in a statement, alleged plots by the APC to use armed thugs to violently assault the election collation centre, disrupt the collation process and change results from the Polling Units, which according to it, showed that Ighodalo was in a clear lead.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, alleged in the statement that the APC was mounting pressure on the INEC Chairman and Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to suspend the collation process to make way for the manipulation of the INEC Portal and replace the real results from the units with fabricated figures in favour of the APC.

“The PDP in very strong terms cautions INEC and the APC to note that the people of Edo State already have authentic results from the Polling Units across the state and that any attempt by anybody or group whatsoever to alter the results will inflame the already charged situation with very severe consequences on perpetrators.

“INEC must not lose sight of the violent protest that trailed the criminal attempt by the former Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Hudu Ari to alter the outcome of the 2023 governorship election in that state, which nearly led to the death of some INEC officials,” the statement explained.

The party urged the INEC to resist the pressure from the APC and ensure that nobody tampers with the results obtained from the polling units.

It charged the people of Edo State to remain at the Coalition Centre in their numbers and monitor the collation process.

Ologunagba had in a separate statement alleged the supporters of the PDP were abducted when they went to vote at polling units.

“A particular case in point is the Gestapo-style abduction of a voter by APC-controlled gunmen at Uromi Ward 8, Unit 3 while in the queue to cast his vote. This cowardly act further confirms that the APC is panicky and has already given up in the face of imminent defeat at the election,” he said.

But the state Chairman of the APC, Jarret Tenebe, has however appealed for calm, saying that the party’s candidate was set to be announced as winner of the contest by the INEC.

“Results so far collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, from wards and local governments across the state reflect a comfortable lead by our party.

“We urge everyone to await the INEC to officially announce the results in line with the nation’s electoral laws,” he added.

Police Arrest Nine Suspects for Vote-buying, Other Offences

Meanwhile, no fewer than nine suspects were arrested by the police for vote-buying and other offences.

While eight were arrested for suspected vote-buying, the ninth suspect posed as a fake journalist, claiming to be a staff member of a leading television station in the country.

Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that two suspects, Emotingham Godspower and Farawei Isaac, were members of the PDP.

“The suspects, connected to a larger network involving one ‘Atiku’ and a kingpin known as ‘The Boss,’ were apprehended at So Cash Guest House in Ekpoma, where a substantial amount of cash and incriminating items were recovered.

“These items included a list of voters’ names with corresponding monetary values, a collection of pre-filled ballot papers, and a set of fake identification cards.”

He also stated that six other suspects were arrested with a large sum of money, weapons, and other items.

Adejobi added, “Furthermore, six suspects, namely Suleiman Abdurahim, Fatima Yakubu, Yusuf Aminat (52 years), Salihu Lukman (54 years), and Safianu Saratu (32 years), were all arrested at Aibotse Secondary School, beside Meremu Hotel, Auchi, for engaging in vote-buying.

This group was found with a large sum of money, a cache of weapons, and a detailed plan outlining strategies for voter intimidation.

“A fake journalist, who claimed to be a staff member of one of Nigeria’s leading television stations, was also apprehended, further highlighting the extent of the criminal network,” the statement added.

In a related development, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also arrested two males and one female over alleged vote-buying in Egor LGA of the state.

Yiaga Africa also yesterday alleged in its preliminary report that there were disturbing instances of vote-buying and logistical challenges in the election.

The report highlighted incidents of bribery, delays, and irregularities observed across various polling units.

According to Yiaga Africa, agents of the two major political parties were seen bribing voters with N10,000 each in some polling units, specifically in Igueben and Ikpoba/Okha Local Government Areas.

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) Election Analysis Centre (EAC) also alleged that vote-buying and fake news characterised yesterday’s off-cycle governorship election in Edo State.

The Chair of CDD-EAC, Prof. Adele Jinadu, at a briefing on the preliminary statement on the election, in Abuja, also alleged that the ruling PDP and main opposition APC engaged in massive vote-buying in the presence of security agents, leading to an increase in voters’ turnout.

Oshiomhole Denies Vote-buying Allegation against APC

However, Oshiomhole has denied the allegation that the APC brought money to buy votes.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote at Iyamho, Ward 10 Unit 01 in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, Oshiomhole said it was laughable for the opposition parties to make such spurious allegations.

His words: “It is laughable when I hear this kind of allegation. Did you see anywhere they are sharing money?

“People turned out in large numbers to vote for us because they wanted good government. During our campaign, people came out to see me not because I wanted to give them something but because of what I have done for them while I was in the office as the governor.

“All structures that I have put in place 12, 13 years ago are still there but the ones put up by the present administration, in one year, they are washed off.

“So, our people have seen the difference. Some people do tell me that since I left the government, they haven’t seen the real presence of government in their communities,” he explained.

Obaseki, Oshiomhole, Ighodalo, Okpebloho Win Polling Units, Akpata Loses

Meanwhile, Obaseki, Oshiomhole, Ighodalo, and Okpebloho won their various polling units.

At Obaseki’s polling unit PU19, Ward 04, Oredo LGA, PDP garnered 127 votes against APC which got 35, while the Labour Party got 11.

At Okpebloho’s Polling Unit 001, Ward 2, Udomi Primary School, Irrua, Edo Central LGA, he secured 102 votes, while the PDP and LP candidates received one vote each.

Ighodalo polled 200 votes at unit 11, Ward 1, in Ewohimi, Esan South-east LGA, where he cast his ballot, while Okpebholo garnered 45 votes.

Oshiomhole also won his Iyamho, Ward 10 Unit 01 in Estako West LGA with 403 votes for the APC, while the PDP and ADP had one vote each in the unit.

On the other hand, the candidate of the LP, Akpata lost his polling unit.

At Akpata’s polling unit (PU) 11, Ward 06, Oredo LGA, he polled 32 votes against Ighodalo who got 41, while Okpebholo garnered 19.

Edo Guber: INEC Vows to Investigate Proven Infractions of Polling Results

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to immediately investigate the allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the Edo State governorship election.

The electoral body, in a post via its verified X handle, said this was the second complaint the commission had received out of the 4,519 polling units used for the election.

It said: “The commission’s attention has been drawn to an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo State governorship election.

“This is the second complaint we have received out of the 4,519 polling units used for the election.

“The commission will immediately investigate the matter and deal with any proven infraction.”

However, as of the time of filing this report, polling results from 4,298 polling units out of 4,519, which is equivalent to 5.11 per cent have been uploaded to the INEC Results Viewing (IRev) portal.

Disregard Fake Election Results, APC Tells Electorate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged Edo State electorate to disregard election results in circulation as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is still collating results.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, gave the advice in a statement Saturday in Abuja.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to some reports circulating in sections of social media by certain political parties, peddling bogus figures of vote tallies in the ongoing Edo gubernatorial election.

“We urge the Edo electorate and the general public to disregard these bogus and highly speculative reports.

“Our great party wishes to clarify that collation at the ward level is still ongoing and has yet to be concluded.

“Certainly, local government level collation has yet to begin in most of the local government areas in the state let alone concluded,” the APC spokesman said.

He explained that consistent with the Electoral Act, INEC was the sole authorised body empowered to collate results at ward, local government and state levels, and to officially declare the election results.

Morka said the APC was comfortably in an early lead, but would not attempt to preempt INEC’s conclusion of the election process and official declaration of final results.

He urged members of the public to disregard attempted misrepresentation and await INEC’s final verdict on the election. (NAN)

PDP Urges Supporters to Follow Results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its members and supporters in Edo State to follow the results of the state governorship election from the polling units to the ward, local government and state collation centres.

The party gave the directive in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Saturday, noting that the directive was to prevent any manipulation or alteration.

Ologunagba also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all results as announced at the polling units were transparently uploaded to its server and duly declared at the collation centres.

He said that the announcement and uploading of the results should be done in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and INEC Guidelines for the Edo State governorship election.

Ologunagba commended the people of Edo for their resilience in enforcing their will at the polling units.

He also urged them to be alert and ready to defend their votes as they await the declaration of the final result. (NAN)

Voting Ends at Ighodalo’s Polling Unit

Voting has officially ended at Okaegben ward one, unit 3, Ewohimi, the polling unit of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo.

The process, which ended at 4:50 p.m., started late at 10:45 a.m. following the late arrival of INEC officials and election materials.

INEC officials and election materials had arrived at Okaegben ward one, polling 3 at 10:30 a.m. and voting time had to be extended to make up for the delay.

The INEC officials, thereafter, began cancellation of unused ballot papers, while sorting and counting of the ballots commenced in the presence of party agents and voters who stayed behind to defend their votes.

The Edo governorship election in Ewohimi recorded large turnout of eligible voters, particularly among the senior citizens of the community. (NAN)

Obaseki Lauds Voters’ Enthusiasm, Security

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has commended the zeal of voters in the state who trooped out en masse to cast their votes in the governorship election in spite of the heavy rain.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote at about 11:57 a.m. at Oredo Ward 4, unit 19, Emokpae Primary School, Obaseki also commended the presence of security agencies.

He said: “You can see that in spite of the weather, the turnout and enthusiasm of the electorate is high.

“The ballot box in my polling unit is full and it clearly shows that people have been interested in this election as they have been adequately mobilised.

“People are very interested in this election because it’s a watershed for us in Edo.

“I am not surprised because a lot of young people are here to express themselves and fulfill their civic obligation.

“For now, I am glad with what I see and the election process in my unit has been smooth and efficient.

“I hope that the collation process will be the same and also peaceful; I hope that the results counting will not be disrupted.

“I am glad with the presence of the military in the state, and the federal security have taken over the state.”

Speaking about some arrests made by the military, the governor commended the military, saying that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, was living up to his words.

“The military has done a good job and has done well. The Chief of Defence Staff came to see me and assured me that his men were fully on ground.

“And I am glad with what they are doing but not too sure of what the police are doing at this time.

“As I speak, I hear that there are some people who claimed that they are policemen at Ogbe polling field trying to arrest people on election day at their polling units.

“We are glad at the deployment of our agents and our situation room is open and we are receiving reports all over and hope for the best,” Obaseki added. (NAN)

04:53pm

Uploading of PUs Results to IReV Portal Underway

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) electoral officers have begun uploading Polling Unit (PU) results to the dedicated INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal for the ongoing governorship election in Edo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that voting was expected to conclude after the last person in the queue cast their vote by 2:30 p.m.

However, INEC announced an extension of voting time in areas where the process started late, with the closing time to be determined by individual polling units in the affected areas.

As at 3.10p.m., election results from 333 Polling Units representing 7.37 per cent of the 4519 PUs across the 18 local government areas of the state had been uploaded.

In Ovia South West Local Government Area (LGA), results from 15 out of 195 PUs had been uploaded. Similarly, in Etsako East LGA, results from 12 out of 166 PUs had been uploaded.

Also, in Ikpoba-Okha LGA results for 68 out of 641 PUs were already uploaded to the dedicated portal.

Additional results will be uploaded to the portal via the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as soon as voting and result counting are completed at all polling units statewide. (NAN)

04:48pm

Edo Decides: LP’s Akpata Losses Polling Unit to Ighodalo

*Oshiomohle wins unit for Okpebholo

Adibe Emenyonu Emenyonu in Benin City

Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the Edo state governorship election, has lost his polling unit to Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ighodalo polled 41 votes to defeat the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), who garnered 32 votes at polling unit 11, Ward 06, Oredo LGA in Benin City, the capital of Edo.

Monday Okpebholo, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), scored 19 votes.

Meanwhile, Senator Oshiomhole won his unit 1, ward 10 Estako West local Government Area of Edo State with 403 votes out of total votes of 414. Nine votes were voided for the APC.

The PDP secured one vote while ADC also secured one vote as announced by the INEC Presiding officer, Salomey Sada.

Obaseki Commends Large Voters’ Turnout Despite Rainfall

*Hails military presence to ensure peaceful election

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commended the enthusiasm of Edo voters for coming out en mass to cast their votes despite the heavy rain.

Obaseki who arrived his polling unit at ward 4 unit 19 at Emokpae primary school, Oredo Local Government Area at 11:50am, did his accreditation and voted at about 11:57am before granting interview to journalist who have been waiting for him since 7:30am.

The governor who commended the electorate and young Edo voters for their determination and interest in the election, defiling the rain and perform their franchise to elect their governor for the next four years.

“You can see that despite the weather, the turnout and enthusiasm of the electorate is high. The ballots box in my polling units is full and it clearly shows people have been interested in this election as they have been adequately mobilized.

“People are very interested in this election because it’s a watershed for us in Edo State. I am not surprised because a lot of young people are here to come and express themselves and fulfill their civic obligation.

“For now, I am glad with what I see and the election process in my unit has been smooth and efficient but just hope that the collation process will be the same and also peaceful and hope that results counted will not be disrupted.

“I am glad with the military presence in the State and the federal security has taken over the State so I don’t have any say, Ii believe that the IGP is the Chief security officer of the State”.

On some arrest made by the Military, Governor Obaseki commended the military for the arrest, saying the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Gwabin Musa is living up to his words.

“The military have done a good job and have done well. The Chief of Defence Staff came to see me and assurances that his men were fully on ground and I am glad with what they are doing but not too sure of what the police are doing at this time.

“As I speak I hear that there are some people claimed that they are policemen at Ogbe polling field trying to arrest people on election day at their polling units.

“We are glad at the deployment of our agents and our situation room is open and we are receiving reports all over and hope for the best.”

Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

Voting in many polling units within Benin metropolis is going smoothly amid tight security, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN further reports that security agents were deployed early in most polling units across Benin metropolis and other parts of Edo, a situation that boosted participation of voters in Saturday’s governorship election.

A visit to various polling units by NAN correspondents showed impressive turnout of voters as well.

A voters, Sunday Igeh told NAN that the presence of security made him came out as that showed that any violent activities by desperate politicians could be checked.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for their preparedness , saying that materials and officials were already on ground by 8:00 a.m.

Majority Leader of the Edo House of Assembly and PDP Campaign Director-General, Mr Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, commended INEC for the early commencement of the exercise .

Iduoriyekemwen voted at exactly 9:58 a.m. at Ward 5, Unit 46, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Benin.

“From the early arrival of electoral officers, materials, and accreditation, we do not expect any hitch.

“I think we are having a good electoral process; for now and INEC is doing its best at the moment,” he said.

NAN reports that at Unit 46, the APC agent was not present., only Labour Party agent, Mr. Matthew Oluwaseun, and PDP agent, Miss Osaseye Oshiodin were sighted and they said that the process was credible and smooth.

A Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Mustapha, a Commissioner of Police on election duty, said that he did not envisage any form of problem, noting that the electoral process was calm and orderly.

CP Mustapha spoke in an interview with NAN at Maria Gorrotti Ward 6, which has six polling units.

Mr Martins Izevbizua, PDP chieftain, said, at Ward 6, Unit 14 that the electoral process was peaceful.

“I have observed in the field, and the process is peaceful; people are casting their votes without hitch.

“I give kudos to security personnel on ground for creating an enabling environment, for the election to progress smoothly” he said.

Mr. Osarobo Idahosa, APC chieftain at Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, also commended the peaceful process after voting at Ojomo Secretary School, Ikpoba-Okha area.

Mrs Itohan Osahon-Edokpolo, APC Senatorial Woman Leader also commended the peaceful electoral process.

She regretted that some people were afraid due to fears that the exercise might witness violence because of tension and threatens by some persons. Before the election

Mr Valentine Asuen APC chieftain said in spite early morning heavy rainfall, people still came out to vote.

Auen commended security personnel for the peaceful electoral process and praised Edo people for impressive turnout.

NAN reports that Emonkpae Primary School in Oredo Local Government Area, where Gov. Godwin Obaseki is expected to vote, witnessed impressive turnout of voters and early deployment of materials. (NAN)

02:20pm

EFCC Storms Polling Units

The officials of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), on Saturday stormed polling units in Benin, the Edo Capital in a bid to avert vote buying in the ongoing governorship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operatives who were clad in their branded camouflage uniforms and vest combed surroundings in and around the polling booths in search of vote buyers.

At the Oredo ward 1, domiciled at the former Garrick Memorial College, the operatives were seen combing even a dilapidated structure in the premises.

Meanwhile, some electorate have faulted the style of operation deployed by the EFCC in discharging their duty.

According to one Eric Elijah, the EFCC should have operated as under cover agents without wearing their uniforms or any of their paraphernalia.

“That way, they will be able to intercept vote buyers. But with the way they came now, everyone knows that these are EFCC people, so even the vote buyers adjusted.”

Elijah also said that the operatives should have been at the polling booth much earlier to catch “red handed” those indulging in the act.

On his expectations from the potential winner of the election, he said that the person should be magnanimous in victory as well as to govern the state without fear or favour to anyone irrespective of the role of such a person in his emergence.

He also urged the winner to ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to the residents and be in constant touch with the grassroots.

Similarly, Mr Lugard Osaro, an Octogenarian said he expected the winner to build and consolidate on the achievements of the outgoing governor.

He commended the presence of the EFCC in the polling booth.

At Oredo ward 3, Ezomon Primary School, the electorate, noted that the operatives of the EFCC should have been at their various duty post on time.

They opined that it would have been apt for the operatives from the commencement of the voting exercise and not appear almost few hours to the end of voting.

They also emphasised the need for INEC to allow the vote of the people count.(NAN)

Okpebholo Votes, Commends INEC

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Senator Monday Okpebholo, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was getting the election in Edo state right.

Okpebholo spoke with reporters after voting at PU003, Udomi, Uwessan 1, Esan Central LGA in Edo.

The senator representing Edo central said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not get a single vote at his polling unit because his people loved him.

“What I am seeing here is testimony that INEC is getting it right. PDP or whatever will not get one vote here because this is my home and my people love me. I have nothing to fear.

“What they are saying about security is hyping. No knock out or a stick of matches. It is just to scare people away from voting.

“You know Obaseki, I don’t know… his wisdom I don’t know. He wanted to cause fire in Edo state but by the grace of God everything is moving perfect.”

Oshiomhole Dismisses Allegation of Vote-buying

Former Governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomole on Saturday dismissed allegation against the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged vote buying in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Oshiomhole stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Iyamho, Ward 10 Unit 01 in Estako West Local Government Area of Edo.

“It is laughable when I hear this kind of allegation. You all have been monitoring the process, have you seen where they are sharing money?

“People turned out in large number to vote for us because they want good government.

“During our campaign people came out to see me not because I wanted to give them something, but because of what I have done for them while I was in the office as the governor,” he said.

The former governor who is also the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District of the state, said he had not received any report of violence from anywhere across the state.

He expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the election across the state, while also commending the elderly ones for turning out to vote at the election.

According to him, their decision is borne out of their desire to see a better Edo for their children.

“I am very enthusiastic to see the elderly ones coming out to vote in this election.

“This shows their resolve to see their children having better life,” he added.(NAN)

Ighodalo Votes

Dr Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, voted at Okaegben ward one, unit 3, Ewohimi, Esan South East local government area, at 12:03 p.m. on Saturday.

Speaking after casting his ballot, Ighodalo commended the military for ensuring safety.

“I commend the military for their role; they’ve demonstrated professionalism. I’m proud of them.”

However, he expressed disappointment at the delay in material arrival.

“INEC had ample time and resources, yet we experienced delays.

In spite of this, Ighodalo noted that voters remained peaceful and patient.

“The people have resolved not to be intimidated; they’re waiting patiently to cast their votes.”

He added that initial reports indicated the PDP was performing well, and he was confident of winning.(NAN)

Travellers Stuck as Military Mounts Roadblocks

Travellers plying through Edo on Saturday were stuck as military men mounted roadblocks in border areas following the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Efforts by the travellers to convince the security officers at Agbor-Igueben-Uromi yielded no result, leading to a buildup of traffic on the road

Accredited journalists, including a Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on election duty, were also affected.

It, however, took a phone call intervention by Capt. Chinonso Oteh, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Army 4 Brigade, Benin, for the journalists to be allowed to proceed.

Oteh reportedly told the security agents that accredited journalists were part of the essential personnel for election duties.

Meanwhile, the commuters, who said they wanted to connect neighbouring states expressed frustration and disappointment.

“I have been stuck here since 7 a.m.; I have an urgent family engagement but the soldiers won’t let us pass,” Mrs Adaora Nwachukwu, travelling from Onitsha to Akure lamented.

Similarly, Mr Femi Oyedele said he thought he could beat the time.

“I thought I could beat the time and the security but unfortunately I am caught up,” he said.

NAN recalls that the police, had during a news conference on Friday, ordered restriction of movement between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the Saturday election. (NAN)

01:42pm

Residents Troop out to Vote Despite Heavy Downpour

Residents of Benin, the Edo capital on Saturday trooped out in their numbers to cast their votes defying the heavy rain in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election is to elect a successor to outgoing Gov. Godwin Obaseki, whose tenure expires in November.

At the Eresonye Primary School Ward 12, in Ovia North Local Government Area, near Benin, voters filed out in their numbers not minding the rains in order to exercise their electoral franchise.

NAN reports that although the process has been peaceful, there was an unusual absence of security personnel in the area.

Some of the voters who spoke with NAN commended the INEC officials for the timely arrival of election materials and the early commencement of accreditation and voting.

At the Oredo ward 11 polling booth, police personnel at the gate refused journalists entrance to monitor the process even after they had presented INEC accreditation tag and official identity card showing they had been cleared to cover the election.

Similarly at the Itohan Grammar School ward on Sakponba road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, voters were seen in their numbers exercising their electoral responsibilities even with the rains falling heavily. (NAN)

Akpata voting

Akpata Votes, Says INEC Has No Excuse on Free, Fair Election

The Labour Party governorship candidate, Mr Olumide Akpata, has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has no excuse in delivering a free, fair election since it is an off circle poll.

Akpata made the declaration shortly after casting his vote at Oredo ward 6, ward unit 11, observing however, that the process went well as that is the hope and expectation of every Edo voter.

He said though he was not going to make such assumption but would want to wait for feedback from his party agents across the state’s 192 wards and 4,500 polling units.

“We are hopeful that this will be the experience from every Edo voter and I am calling on INEC that the playing field should remain level, nobody should be given any undue advantage, all of our agents should be allowed into collation centres, the agent of all parties, nobody should be hindered, prevented from going into the collation centre, so that we can all witness the process, and be able to confirm that it was done in the manner as provided by law, the electoral act and the constitution.

“So, INEC has no excuse, this is an off-cycle, they have the luxury to deploy their resources.

“All eyes are on INEC, the entire country are on INEC, and we are hoping that they will do a good job.

“It is left to be seen if the heavy deployment of security personnel to Edo are for the people or for certain individual”, the LP governorship candidate said.

Ighodalo Condemns Late Arrival of Materials in Ewohimi

Dr Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Edo governorship election, has condemned late arrival of officials of Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and election materials to his polling unit.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that INEC Officials and materials arrived in Ighodalo’s Okaegben ward one, unit 3 in Ewohimi, at exactly 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Ighodalo, who arrived at the voting centre at 10:30 a.m., also condemned the arrest of some PDP members in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

He also decried the late arrival of election materials in Owan West Local Government Area.

“As you can see, INEC officials and materials just arrived and they are well over two hours late.

“Well, we are still well around the allocated time for voting; let us see what we can achieve between now and close of voting hours,’’ he said.

According to him, it will only be fair if the voting hours are extended by the numbers of hours lost. (NAN)

EFCC Deploys Operatives to Deter Vote buying

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives have been deployed to all Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Edo State to tackle voters’ inducement in the Saturday’s governorship election.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in a statement, quoted Ola Olukoyede, the commission’s chairman as saying that the commission was committed to the attainment of electoral integrity across the country.

Olukoyede said that the anti-graft body would ensure voters insulation from every form of financial inducement while exercising their franchise.

“Our operatives have been deployed to monitor the conduct of the election.

”We are committed to the attainment of electoral integrity by ensuring that voters cast their votes democratically without any form of financial inducement.

“Vote buying is a financial crime and the EFCC won’t allow it anywhere,” he said.

According to him, the Commission has always been involved in monitoring every electoral process across the country in line with its mandate of tackling all forms of economic and financial crimes. (NAN)

Voters Defy Rain

Scores of voters in Edo Central on Saturday trooped out to participate in the off-cycle governorship election in the state amidst a downpour.

Voting commenced at exactly 8:40 a.m. at the Eguare Primary School, Ujiogba in Esan West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, which hosts three polling units.

In spite of the rain, voters lined up for accreditation and voting, which were held simultaneously.

At the polling unit II, ward 2, some of the voters took cover with their umbrellas, while others queued in the rain.

One of the voters, Samuel Samson, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the voting process started at 8:30 a.m.

“The electoral officials got here overnight, but the polling booth opened exactly at 8:30 a.m.,” he said.

At Igueben, Igueben LGA, canopies were mounted in some of the polling units to shield voters from the downpour. (NAN)

Edo Decides: Voters Protest Non-arrival of INEC Officials, Materials

Eligible Voters in Ewohimi, particularly in Okaegben ward one, polling 3 and 15, were yet to exercise their franchise as at 10.30am at the ongoing Edo governorship election.

The unit is the polling centre of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo where he is expected to vote.

The voters who expressed concern at the absence of INEC at the most polling units in Ewohimin, said the development could affect voting process.

Mr Christopher Adoghe, a voter, said ” This is past 10am and up till now, we have not seen INEC officials and materials in polling unit three where the peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to vote.

“From here you can also see unit 15, there are no materials and INEC officials.

“From the information reaching us, most of the polling units in Ewohimi are experiencing the same issue, no INEC Officials and materials, he said.

According to him, look at old men and women out in the rain but no INEC officials to commence voting at 10:30am

Mr Monday Victor, a voter and an elderly man who also expressed concern over the delay, called on the INEC chairman to immediately order his officials to various voting points in Ewohimi.(NAN)

Movement Restriction Leaves Motorists, Commuters Stranded in Auchi

Commuters and motorists trying to beat Saturday’s Edo governorship election movement restriction got stranded at the Jattu junction on Benin-Auchi-Okene highway of Etsako West Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected persons had anticipated that enforcement of the order would start from 8 a.m, only to discover that security agents had blocked strategic routes before 7 am.

A NAN correspondent covering the election reports that apart from the police, personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Services, and other paramilitary agencies were part of the movement restriction team.

NAN further reports that a significant number of heavy duty trucks, smaller vehicles, motorcycles, and commuters were seen on long queues at the junction.

Some of the drivers who spoke with NAN claimed they were travelling from Abuja to Delta, but were refused passage by the security personnel.

Similarly, some of the commuters stranded at the junction said they had gone out of their houses to buy food stuff for breakfast before going out to the polling stations to vote not knowing that they would be caught up in the web of the movement restriction.

Mr Musa Adamu, a truck driver told NAN that the army refused them passage in spite of explanations that they were only passing through Edo en route to Delta.

“I am coming from Abuja going to Delta and I had felt we could cross Edo before 8 a.m.

“I am surprised that on getting to Jattu junction we were stopped by the military personnel who barricaded the road, refused us access,” he said

Another motorist, Hakeem Saliu said he left Benin early with the intention of crossing the junction, but was held here before 7 a.m.

“The security personnel said that we should remain here until the election is over and that is unfair”Saliu said. (NAN)

Heavy Downpour Delays Arrival of INEC Officials in Okaegben

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and election materials have yet to arrive at Idrion Vocational Centre, a voting centre at Okaegben, Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo.

Dr Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Edo governorship election, is expected to vote at Okaegben ward one, polling unit 3, located at a vocational centre in Ewohimi, Edo Central Senatorial District.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the centre at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, observed that eligible voters gathered in clusters waiting for the arrival of INEC officials and materials.

NAN also reports security personnel have also arrived waiting for INEC officials amid heavy downpour.

As at the time of filing this report, the rain, which started at 6:30 a.m., has not abated.(NAN)

Voting began at Ologboshere Primary School, Ugbeku, Ikpoba LGA ward 7, unit 16 – 39

According to one of the party agents, voting started at 8:00 am.

Even with early morning drizzle, voters were still on queue to exercise there franchise.

The ward id where the PDP deputy governorship candidate votes.

Voting Yet to Commence at Oredo Ward 12 Unit 5

As at 9:07 am, voting is yet to commence at Oredo ward 12, unit 5.

Large number of voters were seen waiting patiently for INEC officials to commence the exercise

Traders in Early Morning Transactions at New Benin Market

Traders at the new Benin market on Saturday defied the restriction of movement order by the police to engage in a brisk business on the day of the Edo governorship election.

As at 7 a.m., traders have set their makeshift stalls, selling goods along the main thoroughfare despite official warnings to maintain order for the electoral process.

Despite a police presence along the roads to the market, which is aimed at enforcing the movement restrictions, the marketplace in Benin was bustling with activity as residents stopped for last-minute purchases.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mrs Grace Omonuwa said she was in the market to earn for her daily feeds.

“Elections may be important, but so is our livelihood,” Omonuwa, a vegetable vendor said.

Similarly, Mrs Ngozi Eze, said she was in the market to pick up some items before going to the poll.

“I need to buy some food before I go vote,” she softly said while navigating the busy market.

The police had, during a news briefing on Friday, said restriction of movement would last between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the election day. (NAN)

Accreditation, Voting Begin at Oredo Ward 4

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Election began at 8:51am at Oredo ward 4, unit 19 with 1,326 registered voters.

At the polling units are various security agencies to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Oredo ward 4 is the polling unit where Governor Godwin Obaseki votes.

Heavy Security Presence in Benin

Security personnel were seen mounting roadblocks on roads in Benin as early as 6:00 a.m., ahead of the Edo governorship election, which is set to begin at 8:00 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security personnel in the wee hours of the day began stopping and searching vehicles at the roadblocks, as well asking the occupants questions in order to ensure security, law, and order during the election.

Some commercial bus drivers who wanted to make quick business, however, managed to avoid the roadblocks to evade questioning by security officials.

The popular Ring Road had a notable presence of military personnel, particularly at the Sapele Road, Forestry Junction, and Sapele Road axes, with an armoured tank stationed at the city centre.

There was also a heavy presence of security personnel at Okida Road, Ekewaun Road and at the INEC office at Ikpoba Hill.

NAN also observed roadblocks at the Agbado Market area and the Ring Road section of Akpakpava and Sapele Roads.

There were a few vehicular movements, with a few people, likely voters, seen walking along the roads. (NAN)

2.2 Million Voters to Decide Ighodalo, Okpebholo, Akpata, Others’ Fate Today

*I’m still in the race, LP candidate declares

*APC: Purported court ruling against Okpebholo false

*Allow peace, civility to reign, Tinubu tells stakeholders

*Edo REC: Being Wike’s cousin has nothing to do with my role

*Police order restriction of vehicular movement

*DHQ: We are in Edo to thwart activities of subversive elements

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City, Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Linus Aleke, Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The 2,249,780 voters in Edo State that have collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) out of the 2,590,603 registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would today go to their respective polling units to decide who wins the coveted seat out of the 17 governorship candidates of the contesting political parties.

The three leading candidates are Asue Ighodalo of the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olumide Akpata of Labour Party (LP), and Monday Okpebholo of All Progressives Congress (APC).



This was as Akpata, yesterday, debunked the rumour making the rounds that he has stepped down from the governorship race.

Likewise, the APC described the purported magistrate court ruling disqualifying its candidate, Okpebholo, as false.

As tension reached boiling point over the election, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, called on all stakeholders in the governorship election to conduct themselves peacefully and sportingly.



Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo State, Dr. Asugbom Onuoha yesterday, said being a cousin to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, does not preclude him from being appointed as an official of INEC.

Also yesterday, the Nigeria Police Force ordered restriction of all vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., in readiness for the off-cycle election in Edo State.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday said troops’ presence in Edo State ahead of the off-cycle election was to thwart the activities of those elements bent on perpetrating crisis during the elections.



A breakdown of the total number of registered voters by INEC showed that Edo South, with a total number of registered voters at 1,526,717 or 59 per cent, could be the battleground and may end up deciding who wins the election. Also, Edo North has a total of 620,412 (24 per cent) registered voters while Edo Central has a total of 443,474 (17 per cent) registered voters.

The figures obtained from INEC on the three senatorial districts also showed that Edo South, Ikpoba Okha LGA has the highest voting population with 400,495 registered voters; Oredo LGA has a total of 357,371 registered voters; Egor – 242,226 registered voters; Ovia North East – 177,106 registered voters; Orhionmwon – 140, 670; Ovia South West with a total of 113,924 registered voters and Uhunmwonde with 94,925 registered voters.



On the other hand, Edo North has the second largest voting population with the Estako West having 133,067 registered voters; Akoko-Edo with 144,379 voters; Owan East with 106, 796 voters. Others are Etsako East with 102,454 voters, Owan West with 73,732 and Etsako Central 59,984 voters respectively.

Edo Central Senatorial District, where the APC and PDP candidates hail from has the least voting population with Esan West having the highest voting population in the district with 133,067 voters; Esan North East with 102,280 voters and Esan South East with 90,240 voters. Others are Esan Central with the 63,338 voting population and finally, Igueben LGA with the least voting population of 54,549 registered voters.



In the meantime, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, has set up Situation Room to monitor the election.

A statement signed by the State Chairman of the Union, Festus Alenkhe, called on journalists and members of the general public to also hook up on the union’s Facebook page (EDO NUJ) and other channels that will be used during the election.

The statement added that NUJ President, Chris Isiguzo, would preside over the situation room activities.

Tinubu to Edo Stakeholders: Allow Peace, Civility to Reign

President Bola Tinubu yesterday, called on all stakeholders in the Edo State governorship elections to conduct themselves peacefully and sportingly.

The President, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, implored the governorship candidates, political parties, and supporters to respect the democratic process and the people’s will.

He expressed belief in the voters’ ability to make informed decisions about their future leaders.



Tinubu emphasised that democracy thrives on civility, tolerance, patience, and respect for the rules of the game.

He noted that INEC has committed to conducting a free and fair election and urges all stakeholders to work together to ensure a successful and peaceful process.

The President commended the governorship candidates and political parties for their campaigns, which have focused on issues that matter most to the people of Edo State, including improving livelihoods, promoting economic growth, and contributing to national development.



He urged all citizens in the state to remain peaceful and respectful throughout the voting process while also encouraging them to resolve any disagreements amicably through the constituted authorities.

In addition, Tinubu expressed unwavering confidence in the professionalism and integrity of security agencies and INEC officials and urged them to remain impartial and avoid any actions that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

Police Order Restriction of Vehicular Movement

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday ordered restriction of all vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m, in readiness for the off-cycle election in Edo State.

The police also ordered the full implementation of a ban on all security aides and escorts accompanying VIPs to polling booths and collation centres, as part of effort to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

A statement by Force PRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, also announced comprehensive security measures to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process during the upcoming Edo off-cycle election scheduled for today, Saturday, September 21, 2024.



According to him, “Unauthorised security personnel and quasi-security outfits are prohibited from operating during the election, and the use of sirens by unauthorised vehicles is strictly forbidden to ensure a calm environment for voters.”

Adejobi, however, noted that exceptions would be made for essential services, including accredited media, electoral officials, ambulances, and emergency responders on election day.

The IGP also mandated police personnel on election duties to accord special attention to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, aged, and those with mobility challenges to ensure that polling stations in both urban and rural settings are accessible to all.



The Inspector General of Police, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Edo Gubernatorial Election, Frank Mba, appealed to citizens to refrain from making prank calls to control room and designated help numbers, highlighting that text messages are more effective for operational purposes.

He noted that the already activated joint control room is manned by police and relevant agencies engaged in the electoral process.

Citizens, he said are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or incidents that may jeopardise the integrity of the electoral process or cause disorderliness in any part of the state.

The Inspector General of Police underscored the necessity of adhering to these directives to avert any undue interference and intimidation during the election.



“Political parties, candidates, and their supporters are urged to conduct themselves responsibly and in compliance with electoral laws, as any violations or attempts to disrupt the electoral process will be met with the full extent of the law.”

Reaffirming the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to promote a safe and democratic environment, the IGP said through collaborative efforts the police can guarantee that the forthcoming elections in Edo would be held fairly and peacefully.

I’m Still in the Race, Olumide Akpata Declares

Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Olumide Akpata, yesterday, debunked the rumour making the rounds that he has stepped down from the race.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, Akpata said “I remain steadfast in the race.”

Early yesterday, the social media went viral with a statement purportedly written by Akpata, saying he has stepped down for the candidate of the PDP



He said: “I have been inundated with a flood of calls and messages from friends and supporters, which constrains me from releasing this statement to dispel the wicked rumour circulating that I have decided to step down and support the PDP candidate in today’s governorship election. This falsehood is illustrative of the evil machinations of those who have held our state down for a quarter of century and demonstrates the shallowness that has characterised their governance style.”



Akpata also said, “Let me be unequivocally clear: I am still in the race. The notion that I would step down on the eve of the election, after the overwhelming support received from the good people of our state, borders of delusion. This pathetic attempt at deception is so amateurish that the ‘Oluwole’ forger could not even get the date right, leaving July 29, 2024 on their fraudulent document. Such incompetence would be laughable if it were not so sinister in its intent.”

The LP candidate who noted that the desperate tactics of the perpetrators of the fraud had exposed their fear, pointing out that if they claim he is a mere spoiler, why did they resort to such underhanded method, an action that has betrayed their panic at this unstoppable momentum.



Also, the Labour Party refuted widespread rumors suggesting that Akpata had withdrawn from the race.

In a statement released late yesterday, Labour Party labeled the reports that its candidate, Olumide Akpata had withdrawn as false and part of a deliberate campaign of misinformation designed to confuse voters and undermine Akpata’s candidacy.

The Labour Party reiterated its commitment to the electoral process, emphasising that Akpata is firmly in the race and remains focused on delivering positive change to Edo State. The statement reassured voters that the party and its candidate are determined to see through their vision of good governance and a brighter future for the state.

APC: Purported Court Ruling Against Okpebholo False

The APC described the purported magistrate court ruling disqualifying its candidate, Okpebholo as false.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka in a statement issued yesterday, said the fake news was meant to sow seeds of doubt about the APC candidate.

He described the purported court ruling as a blatant and calculated attempt to subvert the will of the Edo electorate, saying it must be thoroughly rejected by the good and discerning people of Edo State.



Morka said: “In the final hours of the Edo State Gubernatorial Election scheduled to be held tomorrow Saturday, September 21, 2024, certain political parties have desperately resorted to forgery, disinformation and blackmail by circulating a fake Magistrate court ruling purportedly disqualifying Senator Monday Okpebholo, the APC Gubernatorial Candidate in the election.

“The circulated ruling is fake, a fabrication and an act of pure desperation in the face of their imminent defeat at the polls.

“The Magistrate Court that purportedly issued the “fake ruling” has issued a disclaimer stating categorically that the “fake ruling” did not emanate from that court.



“The fake news meant to sow seeds of doubt about the APC candidate is a blatant and calculated attempt to subvert the will of the Edo electorate and must be thoroughly rejected by the good and discerning people of Edo State.

“This illegal and underhand tactic of the parties involved constitutes a despicable attack on our electoral democracy. We call on our law enforcement agencies to identify, investigate and bring the perpetrators swiftly to justice.

“We urge voters in Edo State to remain vigilant and resolute in the exercise of their democratic rights at tomorrow’s polls. We trust that the Edo people will reject this and other illegal devices by desperate candidates and their parties to subvert this important election.

“Senator Monday Okpebholo is, and remains, the standard bearer of the APC in tomorrow’s Edo State Gubernatorial Election.”

DHQ: Our Presence in Edo to Thwart Activities of Subversive Elements

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday said that Troops’ presence in Edo ahead of the election was to thwart the activities of those elements bent on perpetrating crisis during the elections. The DHQ also noted that troops were strategically deployed to ensure that the election was violence-free, fair and credible.

A statement by Director Defence Media Operation, Maj Gen Edward Buba, said troops’ role was to support the police to ensure voters’ safety and security.

Edo REC: Being Wike’s Cousin Doesn’t Disqualify Me from serving as INEC official

The REC in Edo State, Dr.Asugbom Onuoha, yesterday said being a cousin to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), does not preclude him from being appointed as an official of INEC.

Recently, Tony Aziegbemi, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo had asked INEC to redeploy Onuoha over ties with Wike.

Aziegbemi, had expressed a lack of confidence in the REC’s ability to conduct a free and fair election in the state.

Onuoha had served as Special Adviser on Lands when Wike was the governor of Rivers State.

Reacting to the PDP’s request, INEC had said Onuoha would not be redeployed and that the focus should be on the voting process.

However, speaking in an interview with Channels Television yesterday, Onuoha asked Nigerians to focus on his competency, character, and conscience, and ignore his relationship with Wike.

The Edo REC said politicians will make “wild allegations when they discover that you will not do their bidding”, adding that there were no complaints when he was posted to Edo state in 2023.

“It is a fact that I am a cousin to the minister. On my appointment, I was invited by the senate. The senate screened and confirmed me. I was sworn in by my chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu,” he said.

“I was posted to Edo last year. Nobody complained that I’m a cousin to the minister. Of course, I’m a cousin to the minister. What we should be talking about at this time is capacity. Do you have the capacity to conduct the election? Are you competent enough?

“From my background, I am an Associate Professor of Law. People should ask, ‘can he do this job? Has he done a similar thing before?’ Yes, I was an Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State’s RSIEC. Nobody complained.

“I’m coming from the university. The mere fact that I’m a cousin to Wike does not preclude me from being appointed. Am I not a Nigerian? What Nigerians should be after is the person’s competence and whether he has what it takes to handle the job. Those are the issues they should ask.”

Meanwhile, Citizens Gavel, a non-governmental organisation has called on the President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban- Mensem to establish and publicise structured criteria and prohibit conflicted appointments.

Also, it recommended that the Chief Justice of the Federation, Kudirat Kekere- Ekun establish a monitoring system to oversee the election petition tribunals and ensure that the processes are transparent and accountable.

In a statement from its communications associate, Charles Akintola, the NGO said this became expedient as such would include specific provisions within the criteria that explicitly prohibit the appointment.

He also noted that the measure was crucial to maintaining the impartiality and fairness of the judiciary and criteria must stipulate that all appointed judges are individuals of high integrity and are free from any corruption charges as well as ties to politicians/political parties.

He said “As we approach the upcoming governorship elections in Edo State on 21st September 2024 and Ondo State on 16th November 2024, we recognise the critical responsibility of the judiciary in upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

“We recommend that the Chief Justice establish a monitoring system to oversee the election petition tribunals, ensuring that the processes are transparent and accountable.”