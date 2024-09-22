Edo Decides: APC’s Okpebholo Leads in 11 LGs, PDP’s Ighodalo in 5, Two Results Awaited

With results in 16 out of the 18 local government elections already declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Edo State governorship election, the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has won in 11 local governments, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalo, has won in five.

A breakdown of the results declared by INEC at the State Collation Centre on Sunday showed that Okpebholo won in Esan West, Owan West, Uhunmwonde, Egor, Akoko-Edo, Esan Central, Orhionmwon, Owan East, Etsako Central, Etsako West, and Etsako East.

Ighodalo won in Igueben, Esan South East, Esan North East, Ovia North East and

Ovia South West.

The candidate of the Labour Party candidate, Olumide Akpata, did not win any of the 16 local government areas so far announced.

Results of two local governments – Oredo and Ikpobia Okha – are still being awaited.

The collation centre has adjourned till 5pm when the results from the two remaining local would have arrived.