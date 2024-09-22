APC Claims Victory in 13 Edo LGAs, PDP Protests Suppression of Votes in Three Populous LGs

*Akpabio, Obaseki, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Oborevwori, Otu, Aiyedatiwa storm INEC office

*Police arrest suspects for vote-buying, other offences

*Oshiomhole denies vote-buying allegation against APC

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City, Dike Onwuamaeze and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed victory in 13 out of the 18 local government areas (LGA) in Edo State in yesterday’s governorship election just as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged suppression of votes in three key populous LGAs – Oredo, Egor and Ikpoba/Okha.

But despite the uploading of the results in 98 per cent of the Polling Units, security forces barred the agents of political parties and observers from the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benin-City, the state capital where the results were being collated.



The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Governors Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Bassey Otu of Cross River State; Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, as well as the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, were at the INEC office.

However, Yiaga Africa and the PDP, in the early morning hours of today, raised the alarm over the disruption in the collation process, insisting that the collation of the results from the various LGAs at the state INEC headquarters violated the established procedure for results collation.

Initial preliminary results uploaded on IReV from some polling units showed that the governorship candidate of the PDP, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, and that of the APC, Senator Monday Okpebholo were in a tight race.



But security agents were said to have chased away the observers and the agents of the political parties from the collation centre in Benin City, fuelling the allegation that there were plots to manipulate the results.

Speaking on ARISE NEWS Channel, the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, Osarodion Ogie, confirmed that the agents of the PDP were not allowed into the collation centre.

Ogie also disclosed that an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police stopped the collation at the LGAs and ordered the movement of all the results to the INEC office in Benin-City.



“So, myself and the governorship candidate, we came here earlier in the day to make this complaint to the commission and find out why our collation agents were being prevented from being at collation centres. Some met us at the gate after our explanation. They were allowed in.

“Even when they got in, they told us that even while they were inside, they were not allowed to participate in the collation of results. We didn’t think that was good enough and we thought we should let the whole world know that this is not how elections should go. That is why we are here,” he explained.

Yiaga Africa alleged that observers were also teargassed in Ikpoba/Okha.



“Electoral law permits accredited observers, media, and party agents to monitor results collation at all levels. Failure to address these issues risks undermining the legitimacy of what has been a peaceful process since its commencement,” it said in a statement.

This is coming as no fewer than nine suspects were arrested by the police in the state for vote-buying and other offences just as the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, denied the allegation that the APC brought money to buy votes.

While Oshiomhole; the state governor, Godwin Obaseki; Ighodalo, and Okpebloho won their polling units; the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Olumide Akpata lost his polling unit to the PDP.



The PDP had in a statement, alleged plots by the APC to use armed thugs to violently assault the election collation centre, disrupt the collation process and change results from the Polling Units, which according to it, showed that Ighodalo was in a clear lead.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, alleged in the statement that the APC was mounting pressure on the INEC Chairman and Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to suspend the collation process to make way for the manipulation of the INEC Portal and replace the real results from the units with fabricated figures in favour of the APC.



“The PDP in very strong terms cautions INEC and the APC to note that the people of Edo State already have authentic results from the Polling Units across the state and that any attempt by anybody or group whatsoever to alter the results will inflame the already charged situation with very severe consequences on perpetrators.

“INEC must not lose sight of the violent protest that trailed the criminal attempt by the former Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Hudu Ari to alter the outcome of the 2023 governorship election in that state, which nearly led to the death of some INEC officials,” the statement explained.

The party urged the INEC to resist the pressure from the APC and ensure that nobody tampers with the results obtained from the polling units.

It charged the people of Edo State to remain at the Coalition Centre in their numbers and monitor the collation process.



Ologunagba had in a separate statement alleged the supporters of the PDP were abducted when they went to vote at polling units.

“A particular case in point is the Gestapo-style abduction of a voter by APC-controlled gunmen at Uromi Ward 8, Unit 3 while in the queue to cast his vote. This cowardly act further confirms that the APC is panicky and has already given up in the face of imminent defeat at the election,” he said.

But the state Chairman of the APC, Jarret Tenebe, has however appealed for calm, saying that the party’s candidate was set to be announced as winner of the contest by the INEC.

“Results so far collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, from wards and local governments across the state reflect a comfortable lead by our party.

“We urge everyone to await the INEC to officially announce the results in line with the nation’s electoral laws,” he added.

Police Arrest Nine Suspects for Vote-buying, Other Offences

Meanwhile, no fewer than nine suspects were arrested by the police for vote-buying and other offences.

While eight were arrested for suspected vote-buying, the ninth suspect posed as a fake journalist, claiming to be a staff member of a leading television station in the country.

Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that two suspects, Emotingham Godspower and Farawei Isaac, were members of the PDP.

“The suspects, connected to a larger network involving one ‘Atiku’ and a kingpin known as ‘The Boss,’ were apprehended at So Cash Guest House in Ekpoma, where a substantial amount of cash and incriminating items were recovered.



“These items included a list of voters’ names with corresponding monetary values, a collection of pre-filled ballot papers, and a set of fake identification cards.”

He also stated that six other suspects were arrested with a large sum of money, weapons, and other items.

Adejobi added, “Furthermore, six suspects, namely Suleiman Abdurahim, Fatima Yakubu, Yusuf Aminat (52 years), Salihu Lukman (54 years), and Safianu Saratu (32 years), were all arrested at Aibotse Secondary School, beside Meremu Hotel, Auchi, for engaging in vote-buying.



This group was found with a large sum of money, a cache of weapons, and a detailed plan outlining strategies for voter intimidation.

“A fake journalist, who claimed to be a staff member of one of Nigeria’s leading television stations, was also apprehended, further highlighting the extent of the criminal network,” the statement added.

In a related development, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also arrested two males and one female over alleged vote-buying in Egor LGA of the state.

Yiaga Africa also yesterday alleged in its preliminary report that there were disturbing instances of vote-buying and logistical challenges in the election.

The report highlighted incidents of bribery, delays, and irregularities observed across various polling units.

According to Yiaga Africa, agents of the two major political parties were seen bribing voters with N10,000 each in some polling units, specifically in Igueben and Ikpoba/Okha Local Government Areas.



The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) Election Analysis Centre (EAC) also alleged that vote-buying and fake news characterised yesterday’s off-cycle governorship election in Edo State.

The Chair of CDD-EAC, Prof. Adele Jinadu, at a briefing on the preliminary statement on the election, in Abuja, also alleged that the ruling PDP and main opposition APC engaged in massive vote-buying in the presence of security agents, leading to an increase in voters’ turnout.

Oshiomhole Denies Vote-buying Allegation against APC

However, Oshiomhole has denied the allegation that the APC brought money to buy votes.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote at Iyamho, Ward 10 Unit 01 in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, Oshiomhole said it was laughable for the opposition parties to make such spurious allegations.



His words: “It is laughable when I hear this kind of allegation. Did you see anywhere they are sharing money?

“People turned out in large numbers to vote for us because they wanted good government. During our campaign, people came out to see me not because I wanted to give them something but because of what I have done for them while I was in the office as the governor.

“All structures that I have put in place 12, 13 years ago are still there but the ones put up by the present administration, in one year, they are washed off.

“So, our people have seen the difference. Some people do tell me that since I left the government, they haven’t seen the real presence of government in their communities,” he explained.

Obaseki, Oshiomhole, Ighodalo, Okpebloho Win Polling Units, Akpata Loses

Meanwhile, Obaseki, Oshiomhole, Ighodalo, and Okpebloho won their various polling units.

At Obaseki’s polling unit PU19, Ward 04, Oredo LGA, PDP garnered 127 votes against APC which got 35, while the Labour Party got 11.

At Okpebloho’s Polling Unit 001, Ward 2, Udomi Primary School, Irrua, Edo Central LGA, he secured 102 votes, while the PDP and LP candidates received one vote each.

Ighodalo polled 200 votes at unit 11, Ward 1, in Ewohimi, Esan South-east LGA, where he cast his ballot, while Okpebholo garnered 45 votes.

Oshiomhole also won his Iyamho, Ward 10 Unit 01 in Estako West LGA with 403 votes for the APC, while the PDP and ADP had one vote each in the unit.

On the other hand, the candidate of the LP, Akpata lost his polling unit.

At Akpata’s polling unit (PU) 11, Ward 06, Oredo LGA, he polled 32 votes against Ighodalo who got 41, while Okpebholo garnered 19.