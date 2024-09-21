The Phoenix Project Awards Three  Young Entrepreneurs N4.5m Grants

Nigeria’s premiere creative learning platform, The Phoenix Project, is thrilled to announce three exceptional young entrepreneurs who emerged as awardees of its annual pitch event– The Phoenix Den.

The list of awardees who were singled out for their exceptional work included Olukoya Benjamin -Founder of Shoggyben Visuals; Dawn Nketim-Rex – Founder of The Film Joint, and Eric Nwanso– Creator of an Online Platform for Indigenous Language and Culture for Nigerian Teens and Adults.

According to a statement, the awardees were selected from a group of 10 finalists who pitched their ideas to a panel of judges on the 4th of September, 2024 at the Access Bank Headquarters, Oniru, Lagos.

Each awardee would receive a generous grant of N1.5 million. In addition to the financial support, the awardees would receive mentorship and access to a network of industry experts to guide their business growth including working closely with The Emerging Business unit of Access Bank to receive all necessary support through their entrepreneurial journey.

“Some of the benefits available to them include access to reduced interest business loans, access to tailored advisory services and business consultations designed for micro, small and medium enterprises through the Access SME business clinic.

“The Phoenix Project, which launched in April 2022, provides training and support for individuals seeking to launch a business or career in the Nigerian creative industry. The three-tiered program includes the beginner (virtual), intermediate, and advanced levels (physical) in partnership with the School of Media and Communication of the Pan-Atlantic University, and a 3-month incubation program called the Phoenix Den at the Nest Innovation Tech Park.

“The 10 finalists at the event include Akintomide Aluko, Dawn Nketim-Rex, Deborah Ukpanah, Henry Owumi, Peace Monday, Eric Nwanso, Olukoya Benjamin, Tosin Jones, Temitope Mary Odo, and Laura Okpare,” the statement added.

Speaking on the project, the Chief Executive Officer, Accelerate, Colette Otusheso, stated that the Phoenix project remains a veritable platform to exhibit creative talents.

“The Phoenix Project has consistently provided a platform for creative talent to thrive in Nigeria. We are proud to continue this tradition and offer financial support to these brilliant entrepreneurs who are set to impact the industry.

“In addition to financial support, the Phoenix Project is dedicated to nurturing creative talent in Nigeria through targeted training, capacity-building programs, and fostering a strong sense of community. We believe that by investing in these areas, we can create a sustainable and vibrant creative industry,” she said.

In her remarks, Head of Non-Financial Services, Access Bank Plc, Chioma Ogwo, emphasised the importance of supporting the creative industry in Nigeria.

“At Access Bank, we believe in nurturing talent, especially those dedicated to the progress of Nigeria’s creative ecosystem. The Phoenix Project provides the perfect platform to realise that vision. We are thrilled to be a part of this movement by supporting small and medium-sized businesses. We provide access to finance, training, as well as a network of like-minded entrepreneurs for support,” she said.