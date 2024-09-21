Seun Kuti Offers Glimpse of New Album ‘Heavier Yet’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Afrobeat virtuoso, Seun Kuti has released a captivating clip, ahead of his highly anticipated album, ‘Heavier Yet’, on his YouTube channel. The video, filmed and directed by Raphaël Frydman at Question de Son Studio in Paris, offers a glimpse into the creative process behind Seun’s latest masterpiece.

Set to drop on October 4th via Milan Independent Label Record Kicks, ‘Heavier Yet’ comes six years after Seun’s Grammy-nominated album ‘Black Times’. This new record marks a pivotal moment in Seun’s illustrious career, showcasing his evolution as an artist and activist.

‘Heavier Yet’ is produced by a dream team of top-tier producers, including superstar Lenny Kravitz (executive producer) and Fela Kuti and Egypt 80’s original producer Sodi Marciszewer (artistic producer). This collaborative effort showcases Seun’s expansion into diverse musical influences, from funk to reggae.

Seun Kuti expresses his gratitude for working with Lenny Kravitz, describing the experience as “magical.” “I learned from a master, shaping my future music.” This collaboration has not only enhanced Seun’s artistry but also forged a lasting impact on his career.

‘Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head)’ will be available on all major streaming platforms, CD, and limited edition black and colored vinyl. Fans can expect an album that entertains, inspires, and ignites a spirit of activism and liberation.

Featuring a track list of six electrifying songs, each track on the upcoming ‘Heavier Yet’ embodies the spirit of resistance, resilience, and revolution. Each song talks about standing up against challenges and fighting for change.

Like the standalone singles ‘Dey’ feat reggae icon Damian Marley, described as “a song about embracing and championing who we are, regardless” and ‘Emi Aluta’, “a song about struggle that pays homage to all the great revolutionaries”, featuring Zambian artist, Sampa The Great.