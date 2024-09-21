Midstream Group Opens Hotel in Ajah

Justina Uzo

Jamacous Hotel and Suites, Lagos, a part of Midstream Group, has opened its doors to customers.

The new entrant situated in the Ajah – Epe axis attracted high-profile personalities including royal fathers who inaugurated the hotel, recently. The hotel fit for royalty is precisely at Avera Estate in Olokonla close to Lagos Business School.



lt caters to upscale markets with its modern amenities which is a boost to hospitality in the area. The hotel owners, Midstream Group said they want to provide comfort and promote culture to local and international visitors.

The 22-room facility is set on two floors split into standard rooms, executive deluxe, and suites. One of the unique selling points is its offerings and services.



Jamacous Hotel management said they were poised to raise the bar in hospitality with its Nigerian and international cuisines as well as entertainment while promoting eco-friendly best practices.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jamacous Luxury Hotel and Suites, Jamiu Alabi, was excited as guests thanked him for his modest achievements.

He said: “It is about welcoming every one of you into a space designed with care, love, creativity, and a deep respect for the beauty that surrounds us.”



The hotel chairman, whose business interests span across many sectors including food, beverages and logistics, said the opening of Jamacous Hotel fulfilled a childhood dream.

Alabi explained that his goal was to create a space that is a home to all.

He continued, “This hotel has been a lifelong ambition of mine, and seeing it come to life today is a dream come true,” he added.

Interestingly, the property features a premium gym, steam sauna, exclusive lounge, and a restaurant offering both Nigerian and international cuisine.



The hotel staff were also keen to talk about the tech-savvy Jamacous provides. It provides cutting-edge technology for guests’ check-in with top-notch security. It’s heartwarming the hotel has a good gym sparing a thought for guests’ wellness.

It is gathered that the owners driven by a passion for people’s comfort and well-being, are dedicated to giving back to the guests and the host communities, supporting education, healthcare, and economic empowerment initiatives in Nigeria and beyond.