  • Saturday, 21st September, 2024

 In Search of New Heroes 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The National Honours Award is Nigeria’s prestigious award for deserving citizens who have distinguished themselves, and contributed immensely to the growth and development of the country.  The award, which is given yearly, is a symbolic gesture by government since the attainment of independence. It helps to motivate and galvanize the citizens to work harder in all areas of human existence,  be it academia, civil service, sports, industry, politics or culture.

 Citizens look forward to winners as point of reference, people who can be emulated in our pursuit of excellence. Over the years, sadly, the award has become tainted and sullied, and awarded to some people who were not fit for purpose, and indeed bestowed on people of questionable character. This must stop.

This is why the Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs, Hon Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo must now create a new way and guidelines for the recruitment of deserving recipients for the country national merit award.

He must match his words with action through a strategic planning in giving the nation an award system that every citizen in the country and even the international community will be proud of. The Ministry of Special Duties which is responsible for the award must recommend deserving citizens for conferment to Mr President. The  ministry must create a new system for the awards and part ways with the past. 

Musa Wada,

Abuja

