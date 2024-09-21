FG Names Committee to Investigate Paris 2024 Shambolic Outing

• Convenes Olympic Games audit and review meeting

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has announced the composition of a seven-man panel to investigative the farcical outing of the Nigerian contingent to Olympics Games and the Paralympics in Paris this year.

The Director (Information and PR), Ministry of Sports Development, Mrs Kehinde Ajayi, announced the decision in a statement yesterday, in addition to summoning an Olympic Games audit and review meeting.

The investigative committee, according to the statement, will be inaugurated at 11 a.m. on September 25 at the Media Centre, MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, most likely by Sports Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh.

The statement emphasized that the committee : “In its quest is to investigate various negative exposures to the country during the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games”.

The committee is to be chaired by the Group Managing Director, Complete Communications Limited, Dr Mumuni Alao (South-west).

Other members are Aliyu Mohammed(North-west); Hajia Rakiya Muhammed (North -central), Godwin Enakhena (South-south); Dr Abubakar Ango(North-east) and Christy Opara(South-east). Victor Okangbe (South-south) is to serve as the Secretary.

The committee’s terms of reference will be provided at the inauguration.

In the same dimension, the Federal Ministry of Sports Development has convened the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Post Games Audit and Review meeting for September 24.

According to Mrs Ajayi, those summoned to the meeting are: the President and Secretary General of Nigeria Olympic Committee(NOC) and Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN).

Also summoned are the Presidents, General Secretaries, Technical Directors and coaches of all 12 sports Nigeria featured at the Olympics as well as all four sports to the Paralympics

Others are members of the Ministerial Podium Performance Committee and Heads of Technical Departments of the Ministry .

The meeting will be held at the Media Centre, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja from 11 am.