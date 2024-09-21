FG, Labour Sign MoU on N70,000 Minimum Wage

*Pledges to complete national library

Olawale Ajimotokan and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government and the organised labour have signed an agreement on the new minimum wage of N70,000.

The grown-breaking agreement came after the Committee on Consequential Salary Adjustments recently constituted by the federal government on the new Minimum Wage Act 2024 concluded its assignment.



After the signing, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who doubled as Chairman of the Committee, commended members for the painstaking effort put in the task assigned.

“Both the Trade Union and the Government sides have agreed on the Consequential Adjustments in Salaries arising from the new minimum wage of N70,000,” Walson-Jack said.



She also disclosed that all the members considered the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and had all signed copies, concluding the exercise with handing over copies to representatives on both sides.

The HoS also described the assignment as the shortest and most peaceful negotiations thus far, adding that the signed copy of the MoU would now be forwarded to the federal government for further action.



In his remarks, the National Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Benjamin Anthony, representing the Trade Union side, commended Walson-Jack and expressed satisfaction with the committee’s work.

Meanwhile, the federal government has once more pledged to complete the permanent site of the multi-billion naira headquarters of the National Library which started over 20 years ago.



It is also set to review the National Policy on Library and Information System, increase budgetary allocation for library development and recruit as well as deploy qualified and certified librarians and library officers who would manage libraries and resource centres, especially at the basic and post-basic education levels.

Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman Tahir, disclosed this yesterday at launch of the 2024 Annual Readership Promotion Campaign that was organised by the National Library of Nigeria.



Centred on the theme: ‘Reading Without Boundaries: A Renewed Hope’, the minister who was represented by the Director in-charge of Special Duties, Abdullahi Zubairu, said reading transcends the pages of a book and is the gateway to lifelong learning towards acquiring knowledge and skills that will prepare citizens to meet the challenges of the modern world.



He added that the government will continue to encourage and promote indigenous library management software and library endowment by private citizens and corporate bodies, and will engage authors and publishers to comply with standards and criteria for quality assurance and assessment of educational resources among other strategies.



He said, “Some of these strategies are to review the National Policy on Library and Information System, complete the National Library of Nigeria Headquarters building complex in Abuja and increase budgetary allocation for library development.

“As we flag off this year’s Readership Promotion Campaign, our focus is on breaking down barriers to reading. We recognise that access to reading materials remains a challenge for many Nigerians, particularly those in rural areas and underserved communities.



“This is why this campaign is so important—it extends the gift of reading to every Nigerian, irrespective of background, age, or location. From primary and secondary schools to the Hard-to-Reach Communities, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, and correctional centres, this initiative ensures that no one is left behind.”



In her opening remarks, Chief Librarian and CEO of the National Library, Prof. Chinwe Veronica Anunobi, said the 2024 Readership Promotion Campaign will focus on promoting reading through various lenses including leveraging on technological devices to cater to diverse interests and enhance accessibility and inclusiveness.