Edo Guber: Uploading of PUs Results to IReV Portal Underway

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) electoral officers have begun uploading Polling Unit (PU) results to the dedicated INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal for the ongoing governorship election in Edo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that voting was expected to conclude after the last person in the queue cast their vote by 2:30 p.m.

However, INEC announced an extension of voting time in areas where the process started late, with the closing time to be determined by individual polling units in the affected areas.

As at 3.10p.m., election results from 333 Polling Units representing 7.37 per cent of the 4519 PUs across the 18 local government areas of the state had been uploaded.

In Ovia South West Local Government Area (LGA), results from 15 out of 195 PUs had been uploaded. Similarly, in Etsako East LGA, results from 12 out of 166 PUs had been uploaded.

Also, in Ikpoba-Okha LGA results for 68 out of 641 PUs were already uploaded to the dedicated portal.

Additional results will be uploaded to the portal via the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as soon as voting and result counting are completed at all polling units statewide. (NAN)