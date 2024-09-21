A Tribute to Nigerian Postage Stamps at 150 Years

By J. ‘Femifola Durosomo

The First set of Postage Stamps issued for the area known as Nigeria today, clocked 150 years on the 10th of June 2024. The stamps popularly referred to as: “Stamps of Lagos”, were released in 1874. It was a set of six postage stamps, valued and denominated in British currencies of Pound (£), Shilling (S), and Pence (d). The one penny (1d) and two pence (2d) denominations were released on June 10, 1874, while the 3d, 4d, 6d and one shilling (1s) denominations were released in August 1874. The postage stamps were designed and decorated with the portrait of Her Royal Majesty Queen Victoria; who was then the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom and her dominions including the Colony of Lagos.

The euphoria generated by this 150th anniversary is still much in the air among philatelists and students of postal history, most especially, collectors of Nigerian stamps around the world. The latest was a presentation made by Dr. Simon Heap at the Oxford Brookes University, UK, on August 29, 2024. The Session titled; “The 150th Anniversary of Nigeria First Postage Stamps; Lagos 1874”, was part of presentations made at the Lagos Study Association’s (LSA) conference. LSA is a stream of the Conference of African Studies Association of the United Kingdom (ASAUK) at the Oxford Brookes University. The conference is one of the most attended Social Science and Humanity conferences on Africa in Europe, so far this year, with many attendees joined on-line. We thank Dr. Simon Heap and members of the West African Study Circle (WASC), UK, for consistently flying Nigeria flag amidst the West Africa Postal History.

The need for celebrating anniversary of first postage stamps.

The significance of 150th Anniversary of First Set of Postage Stamps should not be ignored in the postal history of any country. The role of postage stamp as a facilitator of written communication among the people of the world cannot be overemphasized. For close to two centuries, and before the internet revolution, the whole world relied essentially on postage stamps to pilot their written messages to final destinations. In his article titled; “Curiosity and Adventure made me a Philatelist”, Joseph Archibong, a Nigerian Philatelist wrote; “a letter without postage stamp is like an Aircraft without a pilot”. Such were the significance of postage stamps.

Moreover, the postage stamp is the most important instrument of philately; a hobby that is well known for its educational, historical, cultural and investment values among other benefits that is available to over 60 million stamp collectors, philatelists, stamp dealers and individual lovers of postage stamps across the world. It is therefore a worthy exercise to appreciate the contributions of these tiny ‘ambassadors’ in the evolution of Nigerian postal history.

Surprisingly, there was a palpable silence from the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). Not even a statement was issued to acknowledge this important landmark in the life history of its leading organic product. How time changes. This is a great departure from the past. Such anniversaries were usually celebrated every ten years, with pomp, pageantry, funfair and profound fecundity.

For example in 1994, the 120th anniversary of the first Nigerian stamps was observed by a weeklong activities occasioned by; public lecture, stamps exhibition, unveiling of anniversary stamps, philatelic competition and the launching of Nigerian first philatelic magazine titled; “The Nigerian Philatelist”.

In 2004, a set of special anniversary stamps was prepared to mark the 130th anniversary. The stamps were released in 2005. In 2014 the 140th anniversary event was merged with the activities lined up to celebrate the centennial anniversary of Nigeria as a country, – a result of the amalgamation of northern and southern protectorates in 1914. To mark the event a set of six stamps, featuring images of indigenous elected leaders of Nigeria since independence in 1960, were issued to commemorate the anniversary.

It is a big error for any country vis-à-vis its postal administration not to remember to celebrate the 150th anniversary of her first postage stamps. Such postal administration has denied itself the opportunity to showcase the enduring spirit and resilience of its postal service over a period of a hundred and fifty years.

Moreover, such postal services have denied their people, most especially the youths, the opportunity to know the potential benefits of postage stamps as a postal product, and Philately as a hobby and business for millions of people across the world. For Nigeria to have ignored the 150th anniversary commemoration of its first set of postage stamps uncelebrated is not only a great disservice to her postal history, it is a big minus for NIPOST Philately. It is also a reflection of how deep the falling standard of philately in Nigeria has become. A Sesquicentennial is not just a mere anniversary, it is a milestone that should be celebrated.

However, a school of thought has queried the need for celebrating a product which has become irrelevant and anachronistic in the face of new technology. According to them, since postage stamps are no longer in use, there is no need wasting money on celebration of postage stamp anniversary.

People with such opinion should not be blamed. They are only displaying their limited knowledge of potentials and uses of postage stamps in the 21st century, even in the face of new technology.

While it is true that the use of postage stamps has reduced significantly as a result of modern systems of communication, technology, and internet revolution, postage stamps worldwide still maintain a prominent position in the postal services business portfolios.

In spite of emerging technological advancement, postal services across the world still issue and make good money from sales of stamps to boost their countries revenue. For example, the United States Postal Service (USPS) still sells about 12.5 billion stamps every year. In 2023, the British Postal Service (Royal Mail) issued 15 sets of 156 varieties of stamps which amounted to hundreds of millions of postage stamps. A set of stamps may consist of one or up to ten or more denominations or species of different varieties of stamps, which are released at the same time, under a theme or a topic. A set may consist of millions of postage stamps.

Canada in 2023 issued 60 sets of stamps which comprises of definitive and commemorative stamps that provides a fascinating view of the people, places, and events that makes the country unique as a nation. China in 2023 issued 27 sets of stamps made up of 78 various types. South Africa, Morocco and Egypt usually issued between eight and ten sets of stamps every year. This trend goes for most advance and many developing countries including some countries in Africa.

Regrettably, this scenario is a sharp contrast with Nigeria that issued only one set of stamps which consist of one denomination in 2023. In the last 5 years, NIPOST managed to issue eight sets of stamps which consist of fourteen varieties between 2019 and 2023; an average of less than two sets of stamps per year. This means; what Nigeria issued in five years is not up to what some countries in Africa normally issued in one year. If the countries mentioned above are still producing and selling postage stamps in such quantity, why is the utility value and consumption of Nigeria stamps depreciating to abysmal level?

The answer is largely due to NIPOST historic lack of innovation on Philately and its inability to develop her philatelic products and markets over the years. Any postal service that neglects the modern usage of postage stamps and philatelic products is prone to lose potential revenue opportunities and goodwill accruable from philately.

While it is true that the volume of stamps used for letters and parcel mail has been on decline as a result of technology and modern systems of communication, many postal services across the world are now focusing on issuing stamps that have other utility values, apart from letter-mail to boost their revenue generation. These are being achieved through creative efforts to update, modernize and boost the quality and value chain of their philatelic products including postage stamps, with innovative concepts empowered by digital technology.

The postal world is diversifying from issuing postage stamps purposely for letter mail market. They are migrating to issuing Fiscal or Revenue stamps, well secured Authentication stamps and postage stamps imbued with high philatelic contents; such as stamps that promote national values, national identities, socio-cultural development, research works, international cooperation, communication and understanding, as well as stamps fortified with digital input to meet the needs of new customers, new target groups and new market segments.

In 2021, the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) introduced her first Crypto postage stamps which is an addition to global philatelic value chain. The British Postal Service (Royal Mail) introduced Barcoded stamps in 2022. Many countries are issuing various versions of digital stamps including personalized stamps which is now common in many countries. However, it is important to note that postal services need to develop the utility values of their stamps, including their local philatelic markets and value chain before investing on digital stamps, or else it may not produce positive result for such postal service. The best way to achieve this is to encourage active collaborations between the postal service and philatelic community.

Unfortunately, some postal services still stick to issuing stamps mainly for letter mail customers which have almost lost its market. This is common among many African and developing countries. In his article titled; “The new face of philately”, Kayla Redstone of the Universal Postal Union wrote; “Today, stamps are much more than a means of paying for postal services; they have become the focus of global market comprising of many stake holders. Philately has become a good business and posts are starting to take advantage of this”.

Beyond its primordial functions, postage stamp is a medium of mass communication, a great object of historical, educational and cultural values and a mean for preservation of heritage, legacies and historical landmarks for posterity. Today’s stamps are educative, informative and entertaining – a display of creativity imbued with aesthetic splendor. Nowadays, postage stamps are not only being digitalized, they are digital assets, creating new group of customers, new market segments and investment opportunities for the youths and entrepreneurs.

Kudos to Nigeria stamps

Going back to the crux of this article, the Nigerian postage stamps in its 150 years of existence deserve our commendations. Postage stamps have contributed immensely to the social economic development of Nigeria. For over a century and half, Nigeria stamps have fulfilled the major roles expected from them as recognized by the Universal Postal Union (UPU). These are the Commercial cum Financial roles, as well as the Cultural, Patrimonial and Promotional roles.

Firstly, the commercial cum financial roles of postage stamp is quite evidence in its monetary function, as a store of value and a medium of exchange in Nigeria. For 150 years, Nigerian stamps have been used as a mean of transaction, especially for payment of delivery services for letters and parcel mail.

Within the period under review, Nigeria postage stamps served as a quasi – currency of sort. Nigerian stamps were used to collect revenue and some form of taxes for government; such as payment for stamp duty, authentication of receipts and documents, custom duty, consular fees among many others. Stamps used for these purposes are often referred to as fiscal or revenue stamps. They are all products of the Nigeian postal service over the century.

Moreover, Nigeria stamp has positioned itself as an item for investment opportunities for philatelic businesses, philatelists, stamp collectors, and stamp dealers across the world. Some Nigerian Old and Thematic stamps are being sold within and outside the country by private stamp dealers and collectors in foreign currencies at international philatelic secondary market, including online services.

Secondly, Nigeria stamps over the century have fulfilled its cultural, patrimonial and promotional roles. As a potent national identity element, Nigeria stamps have been used to affirm the country’s sovereignty. Stamps are often referred to as tiny ambassadors of a country. It also promotes other Nigeria’s national symbols and identity elements such as; the national colors, national flags, national birds, national currencies etc. to the world.

Nigerian stamps were used effectively to project the country’s ecological, cultural and political imageries to the world. A study of Nigerian postage stamps from 1874 to date is like revisiting Nigeria’s socio-economic, cultural and political peregrinations over a period of one and half centuries. Nigeria stamps in 150 years have documented lots of our colonial, national, regional and global values including Nigeria’s international commitments to the world

Nigeria stamps over the years have depicted the portraits of our British colonial rulers from 1874 up to 1960, when Nigeria obtained her political independence for posterity. These colonial rulers include; Their Royal Majesties; Queen Victoria, King Edward II, King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI and our iconic Queen Elizabeth II; who was the reigning monarch of the United kingdom when Nigeria obtained her political independence in 1960.

At national level, Nigeria stamps have depicted a spectrum of themes and subjects that covered diverse interest such as Nigeria’s; history, heritage, sports, technology, transport and communications, health, agriculture, tourism and tourist destinations. Others include Nigerian costumes, national leaders, literary and scientific icons, national and educational institutions, national events and anniversaries, just to mention a few.

At Sub-regional level, Nigeria produced stamps that spotlighted activities of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS). Such stamps include stamps on ECOWAS maps, movement of people within the region, ECOMOG stamps and stamps that commemorated the 5th and 40th anniversaries of ECOWAS among others.

At Continental level; Nigeria stamps were used to promote the activities of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) now African Union (AU). Examples include stamps on the First All – African Trade Fair (1972), 2nd All African Games (1973), 10th Anniversary of OAU (1973), African Scout Jamboree (1977), Economic Commission of Africa (ECA), FESTAC ’77, to mention a few.

At global level, Nigeria issued stamps to educate her citizens about major occurrences around the world and to strengthen her commitments and diplomatic relations with other countries. Such stamps include; Commemorative stamps in honor of President John F. Kennedy of the United States, who was assassinated in Dallas, Texas in 1963, International campaign against racial discrimination (1971), United Nations Year of Dialogue (2001), International Anti-apartheid year (1978), Golden Anniversary of Nigeria/Philippine Diplomatic Relations (2013) among others.

Moreover, Nigeria stamps were used as a medium to publicize its membership and activities of international organizations such as; United Nations (UN), Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), International Labor Organization (ILO), Universal Postal Union (UPU), UNESCO, World Health Organization (WHO) etc.

Nigeria issued lots of advocacy stamps that enlightened people about important events that occurred in the country and around the world. Such stamps include; Peace issue, released in 1946 after the second World War (WWII), Freedom from hunger (1963), many sets of advocacy stamps that promotes women, children and family wellbeing. Others include stamps on Olympics, International Red Cross, Boys Scout and Girls Guide Movement, Rotary International, etc.

One important topic on global stage portrayed by Nigerian stamps are advocacy stamps on health matters such as; Anti- Malaria campaign (1962), Freedom from hunger campaign (1963), Discovery of causes of leprosy by Dr. A.G. Hansen Bacillus (1973), centenary of discovery of cure for Tuberculosis by Robert Koch (1982), awareness campaign on eradication of Small Pox epidemic (1978), Stop Polio campaign (1984), Guinea worm eradication (1991), Cardio-vascular diseases (1972), Campaign against HIV/AIDS (2003 ), etc.

In 150 years, Nigeria issued many other stamps that focused on generic issues and topics that educate and enlighten the world about many areas of Nigerian life, including our Floral and Faunas, Wide Life, Endangered Species; such as grey parrot, road antelope (1990), cross side stripped jackal (2003), Cross River gorillas (2008), African reptiles (1986), Nigeria flowers (1987), Aquatic animals (1988), and many other species of endangered animals, birds, ants, and some other creatures available within our ecosystem which has become subjects of study among students of zoology, botany, anthropology and others.

Furthermore, Nigeria stamps have portrayed our Customs, our Arts and Culture, our Educational institutions, our Antiquities, our Literary and Scientific icons, our Tourist sites and destinations, as well as our Political and Economic journey through the ages, the lists are endless.

Most importantly, Nigerian postage stamps over the years, have contributed immensely to enrich the global practice of Philately as a hobby for millions of people across the world, a business model and a promoter of human well-being. Apart from presenting itself as a recorder of events for history, a preservative for heritage, an erudite educator, and a good entertainer; Nigeria stamps have also succeeded in facilitating and enhancing our philatelic experiences which include the training of our perception, appreciation and interpretation of images, and the classifications of philatelic objects, sequences and colors which are hallmarks of Art and Science of Philately.

The process of producing, promoting, marketing, distribution and usages of postage stamps have created jobs and extra income for stake holders in philatelic value chain such as; postal operators, philatelists, stamp collectors, stamp dealers, stamp designers, investors in philatelic businesses, advertising/publicity companies, postage stamp exhibitors and exhibition service providers. Others are; security printers, including printers of philatelic literatures, researchers, historians, artists, content creators, lovers of stamps and private individuals.

The Future of Philately and Postage stamps in Nigeria.

As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Nigerian postage stamps, one is tempted to ask a question; ‘What is the future of postage stamps in Nigeria’? This question should be better directed to the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

The future of postage stamps in any country depends on the attitude of her postal administration towards the development of Philately and uses of postage stamps; either as a postal product, a hobby, and a business model. Experience shows that the level of revenue to be generated by a country vis-à-vis its postal operator on postage stamps and philately is usually determined majorly by the following factors among others;

The number of people who uses postage stamps for letters, parcel mail and other purposes in a country.

The number of stamp collectors, philatelists and other users of postage stamps in a country.

The quality and utility value of stamps and philatelic products produced by a postal service, including the added incentives made, to make the products more fascinating, appealing and valuable to local and international stamp collectors, philatelists and lovers of postage stamps.

The number of philatelic related activities and programs sponsored and implemented in a year by the postal service, philatelic organizations and private concerns.

The ability of a postal service to design a deliberate policy for promotion of philately and philatelic education to create awareness among the youths.

However, If NIPOST really want philately vis-à-vis postage stamps to continue to be relevant in Nigeria like other countries that are doing well on philatelic matters, it needs to pay attention to the following:

Firstly, NIPOST needs to change its attitude and lackadaisical approach towards the development of Philately in Nigeria. This can be achieved through a deliberate effort to improve on its systems and adopt a ‘Blue Ocean Strategy’, to create alternative opportunities for users of postage stamps, apart from letter mail customers. NIPOST should introduce digital technology in to Nigeria Philately and philatelic related products and businesses.

Secondly, NIPOST needs to work hard on the standard and utility value of its philatelic products, most especially its stamps. The current state of Nigerian philatelic products including its postage stamps is quite unimpressive and inarticulate to attract any tangible target group. The quality of the products by all standards are deficient in terms of; creativity, concepts, contents, security features, packaging, frequency and variety of issues etc. This can be improved by employing innovative concepts, research, commitment to international standard, adoption of modern philatelic practices, and the use of digital technology.

Thirdly, NIPOST needs to create new line of philatelic products and services, Identify and target new strategic groups, most especially among the youths and establish new market segments for the youths and internet generation.

Moreover, NIPOST needs to partner with professionals, individuals and philatelic groups to tap ideas to enlarge Nigerian philatelic value innovations.

Most importantly, NIPOST Management needs to strive to learn and understand the nitty-gritty of Philately as a business model, the importance of philatelic education and the processes of philatelic value chain. The management should be deliberate at encouraging philatelic education in Nigeria, focusing on the youths and young adults; most especially in our educational institutions.

Finally, NIPOST should ensure that it’s Philately; as a Strategic Business Unit, and the process of producing its philatelic products, including postage stamps are managed by well informed, experienced and competent hands.

Nigeria youths should not be denied the opportunity of tapping into the potential benefits of philately in the 21st century. NIPOST needs to sow the seeds, nurture it and provide the platform for philately to germinate and grow bigger in Nigeria. As a hobby, stamp collecting and philately attracts well over 60 million followers, adherents and hobbyists across the world, who are using stamps and other philatelic products and accessories as instruments to practice their hobby.

Nigeria has a promising market, yet to be tapped on Philately and philatelic products, including postage stamps. It is possible for NIPOST to key in to it as a good source of revenue. With a population of over 200 million people, of which about 70% are youths, 60% literacy level, high internet penetration; including a flourishing ecosystem of educational institutions, Nigeria deserves a better deal on philatelic opportunities and procurement.

On a final note, Nigerians have a great potential for innovations in all field of human endeavor including philately. All we need is a conducive environment and good platform to thrive. As we celebrate the 150thanniversary of Nigerian postage stamps; our clarion call goes to NIPOST to wake up and take Nigeria Philately to the next level.

*J. ‘Femifola Durosomo; Senior Partner, Hexagon Post & Express Services Ltd and President, Philately Explorers’ Group international. (philaresource@gmail.com).