Veritas Kapital Declares 1,101% Growth in Net Profit to N2.33bn

Kayode Tokede

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, has declared an astounding N2.33 billion net profit for the  2023 fiscal year, about  1,101per cent increase from N193.93 million for the 2022 financial year. 

The Chairman of Veritas Kapital’s Board of Directors, Mr Nahim Ibraheem disclosed this at the company’s 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently in Abuja.

According to him, the performance was a reflection of the company’s unwavering commitment to enhancing shareholders’ value and revolutionising its business offerings and brands to deliver a consummate customer experience.

“During the year under review, your company also remained resilient by recording 67 per cent growth in Gross Premium to N7.298 billion from N4.369 billion in 2022.

“Insurance revenue also grew by 41 percent to N7.1 billion in 2023 from N5.04 billion in 2022.

“Also showcasing resilience, the company’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew to N2.417 billion in 2023 from N221.5 million in 2022, a growth rate of 991 percent,” he explained.

However, the Chairman said  negative global and domestic economic realities where some challenges the leadership  of the company had to contend with  in steering affairs of the company during the period. 

“Dubbed the year of resilience by analysts and economic observers alike, the growth of  global economy in 2023 was indeed nothing short of miraculous, as elevated inflation and  other aggressive headwinds diminished global economic growth.

“In the domestic economy, a keyword that continued to make the rounds in policy, business and consumer circles in 2023 was inflation.

“High inflation in 2023,according to analysts, was largely precipitated  by the sweeping market reforms  being implemented by the current administration  since transition  to new government in May 2023. 

“From domestic standpoint, removal of fuel subsidy, which  caused the price of petrol to rise by 220 percent in  November 2023, as well as the depreciation of the Naira by over 50 per cent also contributed to it.

“Despite the limitation in consumer spending, the Nigerian insurance sector continued to showcase its resilience.

“According to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the industry crossed  the N1 trillion premium forecast in full-year 2023, compared to N726 billion  recorded in 2022, a growth of 27 per cent,” he said.

Also, the Managing Director of Veritas Kapital Assurance, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche expressed profound satisfaction with the company’s performance within the period.

She attributed the success to strategic business decisions of judicious underwriting and investments, highlighting the substantial returns generated by these choices.

The Managing Director said the company was strengthening commercial contacts with significant and key companies in critical sectors such as oil and gas and aviation to attract profitable business from the sectors.

Shareholders who attended the AGM, extoled the company’s board and management for remaining focused and dogged in steering the company to profitability   despite the current economic challenges facing businesses in Nigeria.

