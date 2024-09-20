Ododo Committed to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Says Fanwo

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, has said that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State is “unrepentantly committed to supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his efforts to make the nation better”.

Fanwo who said this while fielding questions from newsmen at the Ilorin International Airport, Friday said the relationship between the President and Governor Ododo remains that of a “father and son” and that the Governor is an “inveterate believer in the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President”.

He insisted that Governor Ododo would always rally the people of Kogi State behind the President.

Reacting to the incidents at the EFCC Headquarters and the Kogi State Government Lodge on Wednesday, Mr Fanwo said the Governor’s action was borne out of patriotism on one hand and the need not to overheat the security situation on the other.

“The Governor wants to make it clear that his decision to go with the former Governor Yahaya Bello to the EFCC was borne out of his patriotic zeal to ensure that law enforcement agencies are respected and supported to do their job, especially as the former Governor also expressed his readiness to honour the invitation of the Anti Graft Agency as a leader who has respect for constituted institutions.

“He also said his decision to leave the Kogi State Government Lodge when EFCC officials started shooting sporadically there was to avert a confrontation between them and his own security operatives which could lead to bloodshed.

“Governor Ododo is a perfect gentleman who is committed to peace and security. He sees the Renewed Hope Administration as his own administration and has remained loyal and committed to Mr President. He believes that Mr President is the best for Nigeria at a time like this when tough decisions are needed to salvage our nation and make it truly prosperous”.

On whether the Governor is distracted over Wednesday’s incidents, Fanwo said such assumptions tend to “underrate the focus and commitment of the Governor to issues of development”, assuring the people that the Governor remains committed to the development of his state and Nigeria as a whole.

“Governor Ododo immediately returned to Lokoja in good time to lead the APC Local Government Campaign Flag off yesterday and you could see the tumultuous turnout which is an indication that APC remains the party to beat in Kogi State. He also assured the people of a free and fair Local Government Poll on October 19.

“Immediately after the Local Government Campaign Rally, the Governor moved to Akoko Edo in Edo State to join the APC ‘s efforts at clinching the Governorship poll tomorrow. It will be his second time of rallying the people of Edo State behind the All Progressives Congress as he was also there last week. His loyalty to the party and Mr President is iron-cast.

“Also yesterday, the Governor expressed confidence in the party’s success in tomorrow’s election, saying more states for APC will also mean more cooperation with the center to actualize the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President. Mr President is committed to developing Nigeria and he is working with all the states regardless of party affiliation. But being in the progressive fold makes it easier to understand with and also cooperate for the realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“He told the people of Edo State to come out massively to elect the candidate of the All Progressives Congress. The Governor has remained in Akoko Edo to mobilize the people behind the party”.

Mr Fanwo also said the Governor would want to appreciate the National Security Adviser for the “general improvement in security around the country”, saying Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has proven his mettle as an “indomitable crime fighter”.

“Governor Ododo has worked extensively with the Office of the NSA to strengthen security in Kogi State and all he has for the NSA is commendation for the professionalism and steel that he has brought to the security sector of the nation. He urged all Nigerians to support the security efforts of the present administration as the nation can only witness development in a peaceful atmosphere,” the Commissioner noted.

Fanwo also said the State had become a construction hub “as many projects have been completed while others are in different stages of completion.”

“Governor Ododo has turned Kogi State into a construction hub. Some of the infrastructural projects have been completed while others are in different stages of completion. The administration is also improving infrastructure at the rural areas as a part of our strategies to boost agricultural production. Rural areas are now witnessing massive projects in road construction, healthcare facilities and beautiful schools. His intention is to make livelihood better in rural areas so as to empower more people to go into agriculture. Kogi is focused on becoming the food basket of Nigeria.

“In his First Year Anniversary, many of those projects will be commissioned. We know our responsibilities to our people and Nigerians due to our location as the gateway to the North and South of this great nation. The Governor will not disappoint,” he assured.

The Information Commissioner also said Governor Ododo is “eternally grateful” to Mr President for his ongoing efforts at reviving the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

“Governor Ododo has also expressed his eternal gratitude to Mr President for ongoing efforts at reviving the Ajaokuta Steel Company. He believes that when fully operational, it will improve the nation’s economy instantly”, he said.