NCAA Introduces Portal to Address Passengers’ Complaints

•Keyamo directs aviation authority to refund air ticket costs in 24 hours

Chinedu Eze





The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has unveiled its Consumer Protection Portal, an initiative aimed at addressing passengers’ complaints in their interface with airlines and aviation agencies.

The introduction of the NCAA Consumer Protection Portal marks a significant step towards creating platform for interface between airlines, NCAA and air travellers in accordance with international practices and standards.

In his speech at the event, the acting Director General of the NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, disclosed that introduction of the portal aligned with the broader national agenda, fulfilling the mandates of both the Minister’s five-point agenda and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Upon my assumption of office, I had two clear mandates: to uphold these agendas by strengthening the NCAA’s role in the industry, particularly focusing on supporting local airline businesses while enforcing international standards,” Najomo stated.

As part of the NCAA’s ongoing efforts to improve consumer protection, Najomo said the new portal will play a pivotal role in ensuring that air travellers are better informed and empowered to address grievances.

The portal offers a comprehensive platform where passengers can lodge complaints, access real-time data on airline performance, and monitor punctuality and on-time operations of airlines.

“This portal is not merely a digital space; it is a beacon of transparency and accountability. In today’s evolving marketplace, consumers face many challenges, from being unaware of their rights to dealing with poor services or unfair practices.

“The NCAA Consumer Protection Portal is our proactive response to these issues, providing a robust system to protect and empower consumers,” he stated. NCAA said the portal also serves as a valuable resource for the aviation industry, offering data and tools for research and development, and contributing to informed decision-making that can ultimately improve service delivery.

Najomo expressed gratitude to the NCAA team, particularly the 207 dedicated Consumer Protection Officers stationed across 23 airports in Nigeria, who work tirelessly to resolve passenger grievances.

He also acknowledged the support of key stakeholders and partners who played an integral role in bringing the project to fruition.

“Together, we are not just launching a portal; we are igniting a renewed movement for change,” he added.

The acting Director General urged all stakeholders to spread awareness of the portal and encourage consumers to utilise it effectively.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed the NCAA to within the next 24 hours refund air travellers the cost of tickets they recently purchased from airlines that were suspended for safety concerns.

Keyamo gave the directive when he unveiled NCAA portal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport International Airport, (MMA), Lagos to ensure real time lodging of complaints by air travellers and resolution by the regulatory authority in collaboration with airlines.

Speaking at the unveiling of the portal, Keyamo expressed regret that some passengers who had hitherto booked to fly with some of the suspended airlines, were finding it difficult to reclaim their funds, despite all the efforts such passengers had made in the past.

Keyamo declared that antics by the airlines would not be allowed by the government and directed the NCAA should inform the public on steps it had taken to resolve such complaints today.

Though Keyamo did not mention airlines that was affected by the non-refund of air tickets money, but in the last one year two airlines suspended operations. Dana Air service was suspended by NCAA due to safety concerns and Azman Air, stopped operation due to lack of capacity.

Keyamo said: “I am not unaware of the complaints of people whose money has not been refunded by certain airlines that have stopped operations due to safety concerns. I receive a huge number of such complaints in my emails, text messages and direct messages.

“I have been a lawyer of the Federal Republic for over 30 years before I was called to serve my fatherland. People find a way to send these complaints to me and that is why I receive some of these complaints directly.

“For the airlines that have not refunded passengers’ money, there must be a public statement by the NCAA by the end of Friday (today) latest. Let the public know what is happening to that money. I know you have reached a resolution about that. Let’s not pretend as if we are not hearing anything about this. People bought tickets before the airlines ran into troubled waters. What happened to their money?

“What plans do you have to refund them? This is part of consumer protection. Please, the NCAA should come out with a public statement to show what they are doing about resolving the issue.”

Keyamo also observed that the launch of the Consumer Protection Portal by NCAA would ease complaints and ensure efficiency in the system.

He explained that the viability of the industry would be determined by the attention paid to the travelling public and commended the leadership of NCAA, especially the Consumer Protection Directorate for the initiative.

He insisted that proper attention must be paid to the end users, which are the travelling public by all and sundry.

He said: “The final thing that we must achieve in the sector is that the person boarding the aircraft must have good experience, must feel the change either in terms of prices, environment or experience. So, everybody is working for that final consumer, including myself. So, let it be clear that we are all Consumer Protection Officers (CPOs) and it’s not only for those gentlemen and ladies in uniform.

“As a frequent flyer myself, I have seen first hand, the rage of passengers who are either disappointed by delayed flights, cancellations or some ugly experiences on those flights. I have seen the rage and this is a means by which they can ventilate that rage.

“This initiative represents a significant step in our commitment to safeguard the rights and interests of aviation consumers across our nation.

“In today’s rapidly evolving marketplace, consumers face myriads of challenges. From being unaware of their rights, to navigating complex regulations to addressing poor services or unfair practices. Hence, the need for a robust system to protect and empower consumers has never been more critical.”