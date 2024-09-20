Group Urges Kwara to Open Idiagbon Flyover for Public Use

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

After three years of General Tunde Idiagbon Flyover project in Kwara State, Kwara Concerned Group(KCG) yesterday tasked the state government to open the multi-billion flyover for public use.

The flyover was embarked on by the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, three years ago to ease the movement of students of the University of Ilorin and other residents of the state at Tanke area of Ilorin, the state capital.

Though, there were reported issues on the flyover, it was later re-awarded to another contractor for updating on the bridge after two contractors had handled the project. But, the flyover was subsequently completed but yet to be officially inaugurated for public use.

However, speaking at a press conference in Ilorin, the chairman of the KCG stated that: “It is worrisome that the state government has committed public funds on this flyover and awarded it to three different contractors for completion but it has not been opened for public use for over three years.”

He said: “We have convened today(yesterday) to address the pressing and lingering concerns surrounding the alleged inability of the state government to launch it for public use despite nearly three years since its conception.

“This unsettling situation has given rise to profound questions about transparency, due process, and the overall quality of work being conducted on this pivotal infrastructure project.

“Gentlemen of the press, the Tanke Flyover project named after one of Kwaran’s most prominent heroes was set in motion on November 3, 2021, through a cabinet resolution address to the public by Hajia Sa’adat Moddibo Kawu, who was the then Commissioner for Tertiary Education, with the noble objective of easing traffic congestion and enhancing transportation infrastructure in the Ilorin metropolis, especially Tanke Tipper Garage which leads to the foremost University of Ilorin.

“Despite the mixed reactions from the public, with most people urging the government to reconsider its decision to construct the flyover, there is a belief that expansion of the existing road would serve the area better and solve the supposed traffic challenge rather than a flyover.

“Some residents of the area have also appealed to the state government to prioritise fixing and opening up alternative routes within the axis, however, the contract for the construction of this flyover was awarded to a less-known local company, JMK Construction Company Limited, for a substantial sum of N2,272,899,200.00, with a completion timeline of 12 months.”

He added: “Despite the substantial financial allocation to the project, the projected completion dates have been repeatedly deferred, with assurances from the immediate-past and the incumbent Commissioners for Works, Rotimi Iliasu and Hon. Abdulqowiy Olododo, failing to materialise.”

He, however, said: “The Kwara Concerned Group deems this state of affairs utterly unacceptable, and we unreservedly implore the Kwara State Government to conscientiously address these concerns with the utmost expediency.”