FG Plans Low-key 64th Independence Day Anniversary Celebration to Reflect Economic Hardship

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has said that the 64th Independence Anniversary celebration will be modest to reflect the trying phase the nation is undergoing.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, disclosed this yesterday when he inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee tasked with organising the activities to mark the 2024 Independence Day Celebration.

Akume, who is the chairman of the committee, was represented at the occasion by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman.

The SGF noted that the event would present government an opportunity to showcase its scorecard to Nigerians within more than one year of being in office to reposition Nigeria through its reform initiatives to deliver the dividends of democracy.

He said the 64th Independence Anniversary celebration will commence with a World Press Conference on September 26.

Other scheduled activities to mark the national event include: Juma’at Service, September 27; Church Service, September 29; while the President’s address to the nation and the 64th Independence Day Parade will hold on October 1.

The membership of the inter-ministerial committee comprises Minister Budget and Economic Planning and his counterparts from Ministries of Information and National Orientation, Interior, Foreign Affairs and the Federal Capital Territory.

Others are Special Adviser to the President, Policy and Coordination, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Events and the Inspector-General of Police.

The rest are the National Security Adviser, Director-General, Department of State Services; Commander, Guards Brigade; Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation); Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office (Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation).