Employee Compensation: NSITF to Ensure Coverage for Casual Construction Workers

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) yesterday requested the establishment of a joint taskforce with the Federation of Construction Industry (FOCI) to ensure that all casual workers in the sector are covered by the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS).

Delivering a keynote address at the 68 Annual General Meeting of the Federation in Abuja, the Managing Director of the NSITF, Oluwaseun Faleye frowned upon the situation where thousands of casual workers in the construction industry are left outside the coverage of the ECS with the attendant consequence of abandonment in the event of workplace accidents or death.

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs Nwachukwu Godson, the MD described the situation as direly anti-worker, which poses a huge risk to the foundation of safety in the world of work.

He said: “I want to bring your attention to an issue that requires our immediate and collective action, and that is the coverage of casual workers under the ECS.

“Currently, our practice ensures that contract staff are covered by the ECS. But what about our casual workers? These individuals face the same risks, breathe the same dust, and contribute equally to the progress of our projects.

“Yet, they stand outside the protective umbrella of our scheme. This disparity is not just unfair; it’s a risk to the very foundations of safety we’re trying to build.

“I therefore call for change. The NSITF is open to finding solutions, but we need your help, your expertise, and your commitment. We want FOCI to partner with us in developing strategies to ensure that all construction workers – regardless of their employment status – are adequately covered by the ECS.

“This is not just about compliance; it’s about values. It’s about recognizing the worth and dignity of every individual who contributes to building our nation. It’s about living up to the ideals that we, as industry leaders, profess to uphold.

“I propose that we form a joint task force between NSITF and FOCI to tackle this issue head-on. Let’s explore innovative solutions – perhaps a flexible premium structure or a pooled resource model. Our management team is ready to sit down with you, to listen, to brainstorm, and to implement practical solutions that work for everyone.”

Faleye said that steps must be taken to protect the dignity and safety of every individual worker as a pivotal requirement in building a resilient national workforce.

He also described the ECS as a safety net and springboard, fostering a culture of workplace responsibility while encouraging best practices in occupational health.

He further charged all construction companies to improve the safety and health standards of their workers, saying that the unenviable record of preventable workplace accidents in the sector cannot be ignored.

“The construction sector, along with manufacturing, has historically held an unenviable record of preventable work accidents in Nigeria. This is a stark reality we can no longer ignore. Our records at NSITF show that a disproportionate number of our interventions for accident victims and work-related fatalities come from these sectors,” he added.

He therefore urged the sector to apply cutting-edge factors that influence the dynamics of safety and health in their operations.

Meanwhile, the NSITF has reiterated its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

The Managing Director of NSITF stated this during a visit by the Director General of NECA, Mr. Adewale Smart-Oyerinde, at the headquarters of the Fund.

Faleye pledged to expand all ongoing initiatives, including the flagship Safe Work Intervention Project, which aims to reward best safety practices and improve workplace safety across Nigeria.

He noted that stronger ties between the two institutions were critical in advancing labour relations and social security for Nigerian workers.

He further acknowledged the pivotal role of NECA as a tripartite partner in the management board of the NSITF, noting that the symbiotic relationship between the two institutions had been pivotal in promoting workplace safety as a basic factor in optimising national productivity, further commending NECA for providing stability to the national economy.

Oyerinde, in his response, commended NSITF’s leadership under Faleye, noting that NECA’s partnership with the Fund was vital for ensuring sustainable employment relations.

“We will continue to engage, but I wish to first congratulate you on this important appointment. This is a very big time in the life of all of us, in the life of businesses and the survival of the fund as it were.

“We are fully committed to working with the NSITF to make sure that every worker in Nigeria has access to a safe and secure work environment,” he said.

He also reaffirmed NECA’s dedication to supporting the Fund’s initiatives aimed at reducing workplace risks, enhancing employer compliance, and improved safety standards.