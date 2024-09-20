Confront Road Traffic Crashes, FRSC Boss Charges Stakeholders

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Corps Marshall, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed Thursday in Abuja called on all stakeholders in the transportation sector to tackle head-on the phenomenon of road traffic crashes across the country.

To this end, the Corps Marshall and various stakeholders have agreed to roll out a blue print by Friday to address the carnages on the Nigeria road.

Shehu noted that in recognition of the need for urgent action against these prevailing challenges, there is need for collective decision.

During a press briefing Shehu said that the challenges are a threat to national health campaign and pursuant to the strategic imperatives, the Corps is focused on utilising round table meetings to generate ideas towards reducing fatalities and injuries from road crashes to the barest minimum.

According to him, “It will interest you to know that the cost of road crashes in terms of injuries and fatalities in a country like ours far outweighs the total foreign assistance made available for the country’s road safety infrastructure development.

“Over the years, road transport in Nigeria has witnessed tremendous development as could be seen in the increased number of road networks, automobile sophistication and upsurge in human socio-economic activities carried out on the road.

“Ironically, while government continues to do its best to provide and maintain transport facilities in accordance with global best practices, some road users, especially drivers have continued to make mockery of this concerted efforts by exhibiting high level of recklessness on the road.

“Despite measures taken by FRSC through the Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme (RTSSS) which was launched in September, 2008 to address the chaos associated with fleet operations in the country, it appears much needs to be done.

“It has therefore become necessary to engage the fleet operators on minimum safety standards through training and retraining of drivers.”

Continuing, Shehu hinted that he was compelled to state that the spate of the crashes recently recorded was however very disturbing, stating that every step must be taken to avert continued future occurrences.

“It is against this backdrop that I have directed Commanding Officers to ensure round the clock enforcement of traffic offences so as to mitigate these excesses. A special patrol operation will be instituted and enforcement will be carried out nationwide.

“I wish to restate that the management of the Corps has already taken measures towards creating a safer monitoring environment by ensuring that the goals of the United Nations Decade of Action for road safety 2021-2030 are implemented,” Shehu said.