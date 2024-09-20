2,000 Delegates Participated in “Forward Live With REO” 2024 Global Leadership Conference

No fewer than 2,000 participants participated at the 2024 “Forward Live with REO” Global Leadership Conference organised by Reostan Group.

The conference themed, “Game Changers for Global Impact,” attracted a diverse audience, including youth leaders, corporate professionals, top executives, business leaders, and students.



Group Chief Executive of Reostan Group, Rotiba Emmanuel, said this year’s conference stood out as one of Nigeria’s largest leadership and transformation gatherings.

He said that one of the objectives of the conference was to inspire emerging business and thought leaders by providing actionable insights to help them achieve greatness and unlock their full potential.



According to him, “Transformative leadership is the mantra of Forward Live with REO, with the goal of turning good leaders into great leaders.”

Emmanuel pointed out that forward-thinking strategies and leadership values are essential for lasting success.

He underscored the critical role of leadership in personal and national development, highlighting the importance of mastering key life principles.



Emmanuel states: “Leadership is the heartbeat of growth, both for individuals and nations. We must embrace productive leadership principles to thrive. This conference delivers those strategies, with top-tier industry leaders as speakers,” he said”

He urged participants to embrace their roles as future leaders, saying, “It’s time to lead, inspire, and make a difference in the world.”