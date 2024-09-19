Zoho Launches AI-rich Version of Zoho Analytics

Stories By Raheem Akingbolu

Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, has launched a new version of Zoho Analytics—Zoho’s self-service BI and analytics platform.

Among more than 100 other enhancements, Zoho Analytics has developed powerful new AI and ML capabilities, enabling diagnostic insights, predictive analysis, and automated report and dashboard generation.

Additionally, Zoho Analytics now includes a custom ML model-building studio, seamless integration with Open AI, 25+ new data connectors, and third-party BI platform extensions. The latest version has added power, intelligence, and flexibility to serve a broader range of businesses and users than competitors in the market.

Giving further details, Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said: “Zoho Analytics, launched as Zoho Reports in 2009, entered the market long before technology had caught up with Zoho’s forward-thinking vision for business intelligence. Since then, Zoho has made considerable investments around automation, no-code/low-code development, third-party integration, machine learning, and Zia, Zoho’s in-house AI engine. The latest version of Zoho Analytics is one of the first solutions from the company that takes advantage of every one of these decades-long investments. The result is a democratised platform that is powerful, intelligent, and flexible enough to benefit everyone and anyone.”