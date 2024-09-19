Troops Intercept Migrating Terrorists in Ambush, Kill Four in Kaduna  

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army yesterday said that troops on a sting operation in Kaduna State and acting on credible intelligence, intercepted terrorists attempting to migrate from Alawa Forest in Niger State to Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State.

A statement by Nigerian Army said the ambush led to a fierce firefight, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists, while others managed to flee back, adding that troops also recovered two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, and three motorcycles at the scene.

“In a separate operation, troops also acted on intelligence about the movement of terrorists at Hayin Nakwakina village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Troops sprung an ambush against the terrorists, neutralising two of them and subsequently restoring normalcy in the village that had been earlier displaced by the terrorists. Troops also recovered two motorcycles, a mobile phone, and machetes abandoned by the fleeing terrorists,” the statement said.

The statement also disclosed that while responding to a distress call, the gallant troops extricated 20 kidnap hostages who were abducted by marauding terrorists along Kwaga-Polewire wire axis of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The troops, NA said, successfully rescued the abductees after a shootout that overwhelmed the terrorists, compelling them to succumb and run for their lives, adding that the rescued hostages have since been reunited with their families.

According to the statement, “The Nigerian Army appreciates the continued support and cooperation of the public in providing credible information to the troops. We remain committed to decisively curbing all acts of terrorism, insurgency, and economic sabotage in the country”.

The Nigerian Army said that ongoing offensive against terrorists nationwide continues to yield significant results, with troops successfully ambushing and neutralizing more terrorists, concluding that weapons and logistics belonging to the terrorists were also recovered from their enclaves.