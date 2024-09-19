….Saka Available as Arsenal Battle Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is available to play in his side’s opening Champions League tie at Atalanta tonight as manager Mikel Arteta targets more progress in the competition.

Saka was taken off late on in Sunday’s derby win at Tottenham as Arteta said he “could not continue”.

“Yes he was able to train today (Wednesday), he completed most of the session and he is available,” said the Gunners boss before Thursday’s match against last season’s Europa League winners.

Captain Martin Odegaard has been ruled out with a “quite significant” ankle injury but fellow midfielder Declan Rice is back after being suspended for the victory against Spurs.

Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori has also returned after injury, with Arsenal playing Atalanta prior to Sunday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City, who drew goalless with host Inter Milan at home on Wednesday.

Asked whether having a day less preparation than City before their match was a disadvantage, Arteta added: “Hopefully not.

“We have so much energy from what happened on Sunday, it was great. We have recovered a few players which is very important for us as well, and we’re playing in a competition that we absolutely love, so we’re looking at the positives.”

Arsenal were knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League last season following defeat by Bayern Munich and Arteta hopes his side can learn from that.

Against an Ademola Lookman inspired Atalanta, the London Gunners have so much to do tonight to steady their campaign in this first round.

The Super Eagles forward who missed Atalanta’s first three games of the 2024/2025 season due to transfer talks, scored a goal and contributed an assist as Atalanta defeated Fiorentina 3-2 at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday. It was Atalanta’s second win of the Serie A season.