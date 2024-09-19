Rele Owoyemi Photography Announces Inaugural Event ‘Aging Like Fine Wine’ in Commemoration of Senior Citizens Day 2024

Adenrele Owoyemi, one of Nigeria’s leading photographers with a passion for documenting timeless memories and facilitating healthy communities, is proud to announce her inaugural event for Celebrating Senior Citizens 2024 tagged “Aging Like Fine Wine”. An event designed to spotlight the unique experiences of individuals aged 50 and above, by focusing on key areas such as health, wealth, and social wellness

The event, which will be held on September 21st 2024 in Lagos, aims to create a space where participants can feel valued, connected, and empowered to thrive in health, wellness and relationships.

Inspired by Owoyemi’s personal experiences with senior citizens through her photography, and her relationships with family and community, the Aging Like Fine Wine’ event is more than just a gathering—it is a celebration of the richness, wisdom, and experiences that come with aging.

The event will feature presentations and a panel session with experts passionate about sharing their knowledge, the event aims to foster an atmosphere of learning and networking. It will begin with health screenings, followed by insightful talks on topics like healthy living, mindfulness, and stress management. The panel will guide attendees on how to balance health and financial well-being in retirement.

This event promises a well-rounded and enriching experience for all, leaving

participants with actionable tips to enhance their overall well-being and continue thriving in their golden years.