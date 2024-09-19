Nigeria’s Economy Gets Boost from FIIRO’s Research Initiatives

Sunday Ehigiator and Ayodeji Ake

The Federal Institute of Industrial Research(FIIRO), Oshodi, has unveiled innovative research initiatives aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s economy. This is just as it clarified the situation surrounding using its Abuja office as it relates to its productivity.

According to a statement from the institute, these groundbreaking projects spearheaded by FIIRO’s Director General Dr. (Mrs.) Jummai Adamu Tutuwa, are poised to revolutionise key sectors and create new opportunities for economic growth.

She said FIIRO’s research focus areas include agriculture, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

“Our goal is to develop cutting-edge solutions that address Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges and drive sustainable development.

“Of recent, FIIRO has been moving its research products and findings to the Nigeria markets.

“We are loading the investment climate with viable research products that Nigerians can invest in to improve their economic status.

“The infrastructural requirements needed for these ventures are put in place coupled with the technical know-how of its workforce.

“The institute is given unalloyed attention to women and youths with the view of improving on the number of small-scale industries around, which will, in turn, boost the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country,” she explained.

The statement continued: “With Abuja as FIIRO’s corporate headquarters, there has been tremendous progress in accessing relevant stakeholders in research and development.

“At no time has the issue of Abuja been the corporate headquarters of FIIRO, which negatively affected the productivity, relevance, and management of the institute.

“Research and development activities have always been ongoing, and our engineering department has been fabricating as the need arises, especially for small and medium scale investors.

“Having Abuja as FIIRO’s corporate headquarters is the outcome of an infallible legislative process duly appended to by the then president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

“The process and eventual conclusion preceded the ongoing tenure of FIIRO’s present Director General, Dr.(Mrs) Jummai Adamu Tutuwa.

“As we speak, there is no official objection to the relocation of our corporate headquarters to Abuja, as enshrined in the Act establishing the institute, be it by individuals or organisations.

“This year, FIIRO has been judged as the most innovative research institute in Nigeria for the second year running (back to back)

“All specialised, technical, and research oriented departments are still well grounded in Lagos office.”

According to the institute, programmes, events and activities have been ongoing in FIIRO with proper monitoring and evaluation in line with the overall mandate of the institute.

It said: “The occasional stay outside of Lagos for administrative reasons has enhanced FIIRO’s visibility and participation in developmental processes in Abuja as the sit of power in Nigeria. We have moved to the outskirt of Abuja to enlighten the locals on FIIRO’s technologies and how it can impact on their commercial drives.

We have not incurred any extra administrative or running cost due to having Abuja as our headquarters. Transversing Abuja to Lagos is virtually the same as transversing Lagos to Abuja.

This is not the making of the DG but a collective process that passed through the eagle eyes of the Nigeria legislature.

On other issues, FIIRO explained that the cassava plant in Lagos has just been newly equipped, as some of the machines were not in good condition from previous administrations. As we speak, installation of equipment is ongoing at the plant.

It said: “In a similar vein modern cassava processing plants have been replicated in FIIRO’s Zonal offices. Adequate conducive working environment is in place to get the best of productivity from members of staff. While mindful of the prevailing security concerns in the country, we have always engaged the services of a private security outfit to cater for our security.

The services of the NSCDC was employed to check the act of pilfering and stealing in the premises ( an act for which a senior director was found culpable) and to protect critical infrastructure as this is part of their mandate. All these are aimed at giving our would be investors and trainers the assurance of safety.”

“For small, medium and large scale investment ta to thrive, power and electricity is of essence. We have the challenge of power, though it’s not peculiar to FIIRO, especially with the categorisation of consumers by DISCOs. FIIRO falls under the Band A category and this comes with its attendant cost implications.

FIIRO’s present DG inherited unpaid electricity bills running into millions of Naira and they have since been paid. With the band A initiative through Eko Electric, a monthly electricity consumption bill of N22 million was given to the institute. FIIRO’s overhead cannot meet up with half of the payment.

“Earlier steps taken to provide alternative sources of power were quickly consolidated on, and this include the administrative block, the first and second floors of the Laboratory building and the ICT building. The aforementioned buildings have been fully placed on solar. All the buildings in the premises have functional generators with the least of them having 350 KVA. They are been powered on a daily basis to provide power for members of staff. All the zonal offices too have been provided with Solar electricity.”

It added: “Over the years, FIIRO has a seamless process of succession when any members of staff is exiting the system. The same is applicable to FIIRO’s Clinic. Management of FIIRO insisted that the manning of the institute’s clinic must not be at variance with the dictates of the Public Service Rules. The system provides for easy replacement of any member of staff that is retiring without and vacuum created. As a small scale industrialist you must have the welfare of your workers at heart and try and reduce the staff turnover.

“FIIRO, hitherto is a beehive of Research and Developments; a reference point and place for would-be investors.

On assumption of office by the DG, the institute was almost on a lock down due to the aftermath of the internal crisis in the institute that span over two years. Fences have to be mended, reconciliatory meetings were initiated by the DG, research findings that were shelved were revisited for the Nigeria market.

Research activities have never for once had any hiccups since the assumption of office of Tutuwa. Laboratories in the institute have been renovated and equipped for optimal usage. Members of staff are making the best use of them as we speak.

Departmental projects are ongoing and adequately funded.

Only recently an all-encompassing training programme was organised by the management of the institute to keep members of staff abreast of developments in the Science and Research industry and to boost productivity. Roles of members of staff in the strategic contributions of FIIRO in the ongoing Renewed Hope Agenda were identified. Resource persons came from relevant field of endeavors, even to the Accountant General’s office.