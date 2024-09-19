  • Thursday, 19th September, 2024

MWC 2024 to Explore Role of Connectivity in Africa

GSMA MWC 2024 will return to the Kigali Convention Center from 29-31 October 2024, where Africa’s largest and most influential connectivity event, will convene innovators and political leaders from across the entire continent, geared towards driving the digital economy forward and enabling socio-economic growth.

MWC Kigali will deliver a range of keynotes and panel sessions hosted by industry thought leaders and leading enterprises, focused around the four event themes: Connected Continent, The AI Future, FinTech, and Africa’s Digital DNA.

Recently confirmed speakers include  Airtel Africa’s CEO, Sunil Taldar; Amini’s Founder & CEO, Kate Kallot;  the GSMA’s Director General, Mats Granryd; the ITU’s Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin; Lelapa AI’s CEO and Co-founder, Pelonomi Moiloa; MTN Group’s FinTech CEO, Serigne Dioum, among others.

For the first time in Africa, the GSMA Ministerial Programme will be hosted at MWC Kigali, marking a new chapter in the commitment to advancing the digital agenda in Africa. The programme will convene the most influential telecommunications leaders from across the African continent to discuss policy and regulatory topics key to the region.

The Mobile for Development (M4D) team will once again play a central role at the event, driving innovation in digital technology to reduce global inequalities. M4D will host the ‘Mobile for Development Theatre’, a dedicated space for keynote sessions, panels, and discussions. Themes will range from AI for impact and humanitarian innovation, agriculture and climate, to digital inclusion and gender. Also returning this year is the Mobile Money Leadership Forum, which will explore key trends and innovations in mobile financial services.

