Infinity MFB Secures Long-term Rating from DataPro





Nume Ekeghe

Infinity Microfinance Bank Nigeria Limited has received an A- long-term rating from DataPro, one of Nigeria’s foremost compliance, corporate governance, and fraud risk management consulting firms.

The bank in a statement noted that this new rating represents an upgrade from its previous BBB+ rating, indicating improved financial stability and operational performance. The bank also received a stable outlook, signaling positive expectations for its future.

DataPro’s assessment was based on a comprehensive review of both qualitative and quantitative factors, including industry dynamics and market intelligence. The quantitative analysis was derived from the bank’s audited financial statements and management accounts.

The A- rating reflects Infinity Microfinance Bank’s strong performance in several critical areas such as capital adequacy, profitability, liquidity, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. DataPro also highlighted the bank’s ability to sustain its healthy financial profile over the medium to long term.

“This rating upgrade is a testament to Infinity Microfinance Bank’s continued commitment to sound financial practices, positioning it as a key player in Nigeria’s microfinance sector,” DataPro noted.

MD/CEO, Infinity Microfinance Bank, Gabriel Oludotun Adewunmi, said: “Our improved rating from the previous BBB to A- is supported by the bank’s very good liquidity position, good profitability, steady growth, strong ability to meet our obligations and good asset quality being accomplished by competent management team and well focused board over the years.”