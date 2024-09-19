Fight With Courage to Defend Nigeria, Air Chief Tells Graduating NDA Cadets

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has tasked graduating cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to be ready to meet the high expectations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria by bracing up to play their part towards resolving contemporary security challenges.

He also enjoined the cadets to be determined to make a difference, not only through bravery in battle but also by mastery of the tools and innovations that are reshaping modern warfare.

Abubakar gave the charge to the cadets in his remarks as the special guest of honour at the NDA 2024 Beating of the Retreat and Prize Giving ceremony which held at the NDA Parade Ground, Afaka.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, said the CAS reminded the graduating cadets of 71 Regular Course and Direct Short Service Course 28 Army and 32 Air Force that considerable resources had been invested into building their capacity and shaping their character development through quality military training and a sound academic foundation.

He called on the cadets to always put the nation first, and give their best in the defence of her territorial integrity and protection of the people.

“As you prepare to be commissioned as officers, remember that the hopes and aspirations of our country rest on your shoulders. Therefore, it is time to ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country,” the CAS said.

Abubakar commended the commandant and staff of the NDA for upholding the time-honoured tradition of the Beating of the Retreat, which symbolizes the end of the training year.

The CAS, who congratulated the award-winning cadets and battalions, urging them to continue striving for excellence, also reminded them about the importance of integrity, loyalty and courage in their service to the nation.

Earlier, Abubakar inspected ongoing infrastructural projects at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Kaduna, providing strategic guidance to ensure qualitative and timely project outcomes.

He also toured newly upgraded facilities at the NDA Air Force Wing, where he lauded the improvements aimed at supporting the training of future officers.

While there, the CAS engaged in a robust interactive session with NAF officers, airmen, and airwomen serving at the NDA.

He commended their dedication to duty and urged them to sustain the high standards of excellence and professionalism for which the NAF is known.

