We’re Committed to Strengthening Democracy at Grassroots, Says Aiyedatiwa

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, yesterday said his administration is committed to strengthening good delivery of democracy dividends at the grassroots, uphold the principles of representation, accountability, and the rule of law.

Governor Aiyedatiwa stated this while declaring open a two-day sensitisation workshop for political parties and election stakeholders organised by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) with the theme: ‘Election Stakeholders, Grassroots Democracy and Good Governance’.

Aiyedatiwa, represented by his Deputy, Olayide Adelami, said as announced by the electoral body on August 29, 2024, the local government election will hold on January 18, 2025, noting that resources must reach people at the grass-roots to feel the impact of the government.

According to him, “As critical stakeholders, we must take the collective responsibility of coming together to promote a peaceful, inclusive and transparent process in the upcoming local government elections.

“The theme of this workshop is: ‘Election Stakeholders, Grassroots Democracy and Good Governance’. This is very apt because Section 7 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) states that the system of local government by democratically elected Local Government Councils is under this constitution guaranteed: a position which was recently affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“We must applaud the Ondo State Electoral Commission for its unwavering commitment to guaranteeing democracy at the grass-roots through its pursuit of conducting free, fair, credible and transparent elections by re-adjusting its schedule of activities and bringing about stakeholders and political parties engagement; and even for this sensitisation workshop, among others.”

He said, to ensure the existence of democracy at the local level, the State Independent Electoral Commission, in paragraph four sub-paragraph (a) and (b) Part II (B) of the Third Schedule of the Constitution of the Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) is empowered to organise, undertake and supervise all elections to local government councils within the state, federal; to render such advice as it may consider necessary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the compilation and register of voters.

“This gathering, therefore, resonates well with the foregoing provisions the Electoral Act and the Constitution as ODIEC provides a veritable platform for election stakeholders, including those individuals, groups, organisations and communities that have an interest or stake in its election operations. We are by this promoting good governance as the process of measuring the concerns of the public on how public institutions conduct public affairs, manage public resources and guarantee the realisation of human rights in a manner essentially free of abuse and corruption, with due regard to the rule of law.”

Aiyedatiwa assured the state that the state government would continue to make provisions for the needs of the commission as the laws and available resources to enable it uphold its independence and “discharge its statutory duties in the overall interest of our dear Sunshine State.”

The ODIEC Chairman, Dr. Joseph Aremo, justified that the election, which was to be conducted on December 16, 2023, was postponed to February 17, and later postponed to July 13 and finally postponed indefinitely before the announcement of the new date due to non-compliance of political parties with the electoral guidelines and processes.

He said: “The intention of this workshop is to ensure that all the key players play according to the rules. More importantly, we want to entrench democracy. The key players are the political parties, civil societies, security personnel. We want to ensure that they leave up to expectations and they do the needful because we weren’t happy that we’re talking about rescheduling election.

“We know that the election is fixed for January and we want to ensure that there is optimum and massive participation. The election is going to be free, fair, credible and transparent. We want to let our people know that democracy is second to none.”