UBEC Boss Chairs Fafunwa Foundation Annual Lecture, Awards

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Fafunwa Educational Foundation (FEF) is set to hold its 22nd annual FEF lecture and the 17th annual post-doctoral awards in Education on September 24, 2024, at the La Scala Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The Vice-Chancellor of Trinity University, Yaba, Prof. Clement Kolawole, the guest speaker, will deliver a lecture on the theme, ‘Getting Nigeria’s Out-of-school Children Back into School and into Education’.

The event will be chaired by the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi; the special guest of honour will be Prof. (Mrs) Bidemi Lafiaji-Okunneye, the Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Oto-Ijanikin, Lagos; while a retired director, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Dennis Okoro will be the chief host.

The Fafunwa Educational Foundation, a non-governmental, non-political educational development organisation, was founded in 1995 by the late Emeritus Prof Babatunde Fafunwa, a former Minister of Education and Youth Development, to propagate his educational vision and ideals and also to provide fresh insight on how to improve education in Nigeria.

According to the Secretary, Muyiwa Obiyomi, the foundation has, since its establishment, organised over 20 lectures and conferences and has churned out over 15 publications, including three editions of its Fafunwa Journal of Contemporary Education (FAJOCE), published in collaboration with the Faculty of Education, University of Lagos.