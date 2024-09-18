Shettima Reassures Airline Operators of Better Working Environment

•Onyema: Signing of CTC will transform Nigeria into Africa’s economic powerhouse

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Less than a week after signing the Cape Town Convention (CTC) Practice Directions, Vice President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, reassured stakeholders in the nation’s aviation sector of the federal government’s commitment to creating a more conducive and better operating environment for airlines.

He lauded last Thursday’s signing of the CTC Practice Directions, describing it as a major boost for ease of doing business in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Shettima gave the assurance during a meeting with stakeholders in the aviation sector under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting was part of the federal government’s bid to address foreign exchange issues and the backlog of payments with the Central Bank of Nigeria, the National Hajj Commission and the Airline Operators of Nigeria.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, noted the fragile nature of airline operations, saying, “Airlines are exceptional, and any little thing can take an airline out of the market.”

He stressed the need for continued support for airlines in line with global practice to ensure the sector’s sustainability and growth.

“All over the world, airlines are supported to support the economy. It is not elitist,” he pointed out.

Onyema, particularly praised the federal government’s bold step in signing the CTC Practice Directions last Thursday, which he said will have far-reaching effects.

“What you did on Thursday is going to open up this country to become an economic powerhouse,” he declared, just as he said the move would enable airlines to “start inter-connecting everywhere” and expand their reach across Africa.

“Even within Nigeria, you have just empowered the nation by doing that alone. In fact, the ease of doing business in the aviation sector is back,” the Air Peace CEO added.

Onyema, also called for additional measures to support the industry’s growth, suggesting that the Central Bank of Nigeria can give airline operators a window within their system because of the problems of the time,” for airlines to navigate the current challenges.”

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC & Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said the meeting was fruitful, as the federal government continues to explore ways of enhancing the business environment in the country.

She said stakeholders in the aviation sector would continue to engage each other, to address challenges and make the environment conducive for improved investment and better service delivery to customers.