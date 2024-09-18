Record Entry Trails Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km Run  

A record 6,000 local and international runners from across the African continent and Nigeria have registered for the third Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km Run slated for September 28, 2024.

Organisers of the race , Nilayo Sports Management Limited, is gunning for a bronze label status for the Road race.

The Chief Operating Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Mr. Ebidowie Oweifie, noted that the theme of this year’s edition of the Abeokuta 10km Race titled ‘For Greatness’ is meant to commemorate the birthday anniversary of the Egba paramount ruler, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo 111.

The 10km Run will flag off at Iyana Oloke at 6am and finish at The Alake Palace, Abeokuta.

Kenya’s Peter Nwaniki is the men’s race defending champion at a time of 28 minutes 14 seconds, while Shamila Kipsirir also of Kenya is the women’s defending champion. Nigeria’s race men’s defending champion is Francis James at 31 minutes 08 seconds, while the women’s defending champion is Patience Daylop at 36 minutes 31 seconds.

Lotus Bank, FEBBS Premium Water, Fatgbems Petroleum Limited and Cash Token will sponsor this edition of the Abeokuta10km Race.