Misinformation, Disinformation Threats: Nigeria Canvasses Collaboration with China

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The federal government has called for partnership with the China Media Group (CMG) to tackle the growing threat of misinformation and disinformation by leveraging modern communication channels available in both nations.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, made the call on Tuesday in Abuja, while speaking at an event organised by CMG to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of China, with the theme “Written in the Sky: My China Story”.

The minister, represented by the Director of Public Relations and Protocol in the Ministry of Information, Suleiman Haruna, noted the initiative by CMG represents a significant effort to strengthen the bonds between Nigeria and China; through cultural and linguistic exchange.

He said: “It is a great honour to attend this special release ceremony of the global solicitation results, organised by China Media Group, under the theme “Written in the Sky: My China Story.

“This initiative represents a significant effort to strengthen the bonds between Nigeria and China through cultural and linguistic exchange, while leveraging the modern communication channels available in both nations.

“The role of media outlets in guiding society is both vital and far- reaching. They promote mutual understanding, foster progress, and contribute to the advancement of societal, economic, and cultural domains.

“In this context, I would like to commend China Media Group for its dedication to delivering accurate news and producing programs that positively influence the development of both Nigeria and China.”

“However, it is crucial to maintain balance in news reporting, when showcasing national progress and achievements. It is also essential to create content that inspires hope and drives aspirations for future growth.”

He added that: “In today’s world, advances in technology have made it possible to deliver credible and timely news to millions of people, even across vast distances.

“While these advancements present us with tremendous opportunities, they also bring challenges, especially the growing threat of misinformation and disinformation. We must work together to tackle this issue and, ideally, eliminate it.

“In this spirit of cooperation, Nigeria and China have already made significant strides. During the recently concluded Forum of China- Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), our two nations signed many agreements to enhance our bilateral relations. Some of these agreements are on media exchange and collaboration; these directly relate to our partnership with the China Media Group.

“As you know, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been a lifelong activist, especially in his work with the media to ensure the return of democracy to Nigeria. He remains a staunch advocate for press freedom and its critical role in our society.

“Nigeria and China share a long and fruitful history and I am optimistic that our relationship will continue to thrive in the years to come.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, said that despite just being a few weeks old in Nigeria, he already regards the country as his second home; as a result of the wonderful people of the country.

He said: “I’m just few weeks old in office. I just came from Beijing, after receiving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in China. I’m already in love with this country. I already feel Nigeria is my second home. I am so in love with this country.

“The visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to China was a great success. It witnessed the signing of many bilateral agreements. In the next few years, there will be a lot of exchanges between the two countries.

“The relationship between China and Africa will continue to grow from strength to strength. We will continue to play a great role in improving the livelihood of China and Africa.

“So, I am happy with this special event by the China Media Group, tagged ‘Written in the Sky: My China Story’.”