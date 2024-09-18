  • Wednesday, 18th September, 2024

Konga Health Appoints Resellers for L’Oreal Beauty Products

Business | 13 hours ago

Konga Health in partnership with L’Oréal, a global leader in premium skincare, has announced the appointment of prospective authorised professional resellers of its high-demand products.

The opportunity offers structured Nigerian retailers, wholesalers, healthcare professionals, and structured online sellers a chance to join the growing network of resellers for world-renowned brands such as CeraVe, La Roche-Posay and others.

The partnership between L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty and Konga Health has been instrumental in bringing genuine top-tier skincare solutions to the Nigerian market. With a commitment to providing access to premium, dermatologist-recommended skincare products, this new initiative is set to expand the brand’s presence while offering businesses a profitable opportunity to grow their offerings.

The initiative is open to various business models, whether you’re a retail store, an online seller, a wholesaler, or a healthcare professional—be it a dermatologist, pharmacist, or aesthetician.

