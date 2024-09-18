G Media Studios’ Animation Gains International Recognition

G Media Studios has announced the nomination of its short film, ‘Keffa The Curious Goat’, for three prestigious awards in the US.

The Media Manager, Ms Sarafina Nyawira, said in a statement that the animation and advertising studio with headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, basically provides and produces some of Africa’s most original and inspiring content for its clients and viewers around the world, with top tier 2D and 3D contents, diving deep into African cultures and stories and more.

According to Nyawira, the film has captivated audiences and judges alike, with its rich storytelling and cultural significance.

The media manager stated that the film had been nominated for Best General Animation Film at the AfroAnimation Summit third annual Indie Short Animation Film Awards.

She also mentioned Best Animated Short at the Queens Underground Black History International Film Festival, as another category under which the film was recognised.

Nyawira said that the film was also recognised for its unique portrayal of Ethiopian folklore and contribution to black cultural heritage.

According to her, it was further recognised for the Best Animation at the San Francisco Black Film Festival, US.

She added that the film was also recently nominated for yet another award in Nigeria; ‘Best Animated Short in the Lifanima.

“This accomplishment brings the animation to four nominations worldwide.”

‘Kefas the Curious Goat’ is a story about the adventure of a curious and clever goat that pulls her herd and their herder, Kaldi, through a series of exciting adventures that lead to a pleasant discovery.

Mr. Bereket Taffese, the creative force behind G Media Studios, expressed delight about the team’s achievements, saying that the nominations is a testament to the organisation’s dedication to creating high-quality and culturally resonant content.

“Our team’s recognition at these prestigious festivals, validates our efforts and commitment to diversity in storytelling.

“While ‘Keffa The Curious Goat’ is currently not available for public viewing as it continues its festival circuit, G Media Studios plans to host a screening event and release the trailer soon.

“The film, developed entirely in-house, from script to screen, by a passionate team of Ethiopian artists, represents a significant milestone in African animation and showcases the studio’s comprehensive capabilities,” he said.

Mr. Hiruy Amanuel, Co-Director and Producer of the film, said the journey has been a celebration of African folklore and a testament of the team’s dedication to cultural story telling.

“These nominations truly affirm our commitment to bringing authentic, high quality animation to global stage.

“We are excited to see how far this animation will go and look forward to sharing more of our work with the world,” he stated.

Mr. Micheal Tekle, Lead 3D Generalist at G Media Studios, called for partnership with studios and production companies to develop the film into a television series or feature film.

“I am honored to be part of this team and excited to see what’s more to come for ‘Keffa the Curious Goat’,” he said.

Mr. Yordanos Fikru, 3D Generalist at G Media Studios expressed delight working with the team, adding that the film was a great representation of the capabilities of members.

“The studio has been collaborating with industry veterans, including Ferdinand producer Lisa Stelter, Jan Wayn Phillip and Spencer Green, to explore this exciting opportunity.

“This venture which aims to bring African culture and stories to a global audience, further solidifies the studio’s position in the international animation industry,” Fikru said.