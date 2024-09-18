Dialogue on Securing, Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Environment, Blue Economy  

Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the maiden workshop of the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria, IMION, in collaboration with Sequential Development Solutions, which held in Lagos recently, was a timely dialogue not just to secure Nigeria’s vast maritime environment but also to harness the potentials of its maritime resources and Blue Economy

When the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria (IMION) was inaugurated on Saturday, June 1, 2024, by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla with support from the Chairman Senate Committee on the Navy, Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the objective was clear- the institute was to serve as confluence for international maritime discourse and the vehicle for articulating maritime strategy on the African Continent.

According to the Director of Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, IMION is the platform/think-tank for maritime strategic thinkers, practitioners, and allies to interact, share ideas, and research into maritime strategic affairs affecting the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) & beyond as it would focus on discourse of thematic areas such as maritime & ocean governance, maritime security, law enforcement, hydrography, blue economy, climate change amongst others.

So for its maiden outing, the institute of Friday, September 14, 2024, held a workshop at Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Quorra auditorium in Apapa, Lagos, on Maritime Security and Blue Economy where the clarion call was to harness the potential of Nigeria’s maritime resources and address the security challenges therein.

Held in collaboration with Sequential Development Solutions, the Director General (DG) of IMION, Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia (Rtd) said the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) had become a hotspot in global maritime security, with nations within and outside the region taking notice of its strategic importance, thus the need for collective action to address the challenges in the region.

He said: ” The issues that have been responsible for this state of affairs include the lack of common standards and facilities for maritime training, as well as weak conditions for information sharing amongst the various stakeholders working within the maritime space.

“This informed the decision by the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria, being the lead institution saddled with the responsibility of proffering guidance towards sound policy formulation, that would ensure a safer and more secure maritime environment for the Blue Economy to thrive, to organise this maiden workshop in collaboration with Sequential Development Solutions.

“The ripple effects remain enormous, as the outcomes of this workshop, when implemented, would go a long way in ensuring that the Blue Economy, which is blessed with plenty of resources, is being tapped, which would guarantee positive outcomes in the economic value chain. This, by itself, is considered a major step towards building capacity to effectively tackle current and emerging maritime security challenges in the country.”

Reiterating that the multifaceted crimes that occur within the maritime environment can be tackled headlong, he harped on the implementation of the resolutions of the workshop which included strengthening cooperation with national and international maritime stakeholders, increased compliance with environmental regulations and sustainable practices as well as contributing to the sustainable development of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

While appreciating the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, for his support towards the actualisation of this maiden workshop, Udofia said it increased m participants’ understanding of the Blue Economy and its importance to Nigeria; increased their capacity to support and protect sustainable maritime activities; while strengthening cooperation with national and international partners.

He further hoped that the knowledge impacted on the participants would form a solid base to enhance quality decisions to tackle the security challenges in the nation’s maritime domain and hence unlock the full potentials of the Blue Economy towards promoting sustainable development amongst others.

Also speaking, Mrs. Sola Magaji, a facilitator from Sequential Development Solutions, reiterated on the. Red to work together to drive Nigeria’s blue economy and maritime security.

She said through the knowledge and insights gained, participants are now equipped to make a positive impact in their immediate environments and beyond as the

workshop covered various topics including Nigeria’s maritime security architecture, maritime surveillance, the blue economy, human security, focusing on coastal communities and gender perspectives on the blue economy.

The syndicate groups also took a deeper dive into thematic areas around the blue economy and maritime security like stakeholder engagement, collaboration, research, human capital development, sustainability, and economic development, which culminated into a presentation.

During the five-day workshop, party participants were drawn from various organisations, including the Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Police Force, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research, Ocean Marine Solutions, and the Federal Department of Fisheries.