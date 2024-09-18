Carabao Cup: Preston Stun Fulham in Historic Shootouts Win





Championship side Preston North End stunned Premier League Fulham winning 16-15 on penalties the Carabao Cup third round.

Ryan Ledson scored the winning penalty after Timothy Castagne blazed over the bar for Fulham.

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi was on the score sheet in the shootouts.

Fulham’s Jorge Cuenca and Preston’s Kaine Kesler Hayden had earlier seen their own misses cancelled out.

Preston’s success came via the longest shootout in League Cup history, eclipsing the previous record set by Derby County and Carlisle in 2016 when the Rams won 14-13.