Sultan Urges Youth to Embrace Entrepreneurship 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has Urged youths in the state to key into entrepreneurship and business rather than looking for white-collar jobs, which are not available.

Sultan made the assertion in his goodwill message during the one-day capacity-building workshop for members of the Sokoto Professional Network.

Represented by the District Head of Gagi, Muhammad Jabi, Abubakar urged the participants to ensure they put the lecture to use.

He said, “Let me call on all our youths to embrace entrepreneurship and be a contributor to the economy of the country and not to expect government to contribute to them.

“In every developed country, it is the citizens of such countries that contribute to the development and not the other way round” he added.

In his address, the Chairman of the programme, Alhaji Abdulrahman Bashir, said the workshop is a unique opportunity to find solutions to the rising case of unemployment among youths.