Sule Joins Others to Discuss Africa’s Mineral Wealth in Washington 

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, last Sunday departed Abuja for the United States to join other world speakers to discuss Africa’s critical mineral wealth in Washington DC.

 This was discussed in a statement issued by the Nasarawa State governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra.

Addra added in the statement that Governor Sule’s itinerary in Washington DC would include an African Forum event titled: “Securing Africa’s Critical Mineral Wealth; A Role for Sovereign Wealth Funds”. 

“The event scheduled for Tuesday September 17t in Washington DC, will see Governor Sule join other panelists and speakers to discuss at a broader level, but with specific interest in comprehensive harnessing of Nasarawa State’s comparative advantages and building on current momentum.

“Similarly, Governor Sule will be honouring invitation to join experts and high level speakers at UNGA 2024 to talk on the SDGs and other issues of importance to Nasarawa and the country in general”, the statement said.

Equally, according to the statement, “prominent on Sule’s list of engagements are meetings with businesses and prospective investors in the areas of health, education, agriculture and solid minerals.”

