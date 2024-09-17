Obasanjo, NIPC, Others Commission Fan Milk’s Yoghurt Product Line





Oluchi Chibuzor

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, the CEO, Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Aisha Rimi and others have commissioned Fan Milk’s yoghurt product line in Ibadan, Oyo State

Speaking at the commissioning, Makinde said the facility is a testament to Danone’s commitment to the socio-development of the state and country in general.

Makinde, who was represented by the his Deputy, Adebayo Lawal noted that many jobs will be created, economy stimulated and quality of dairy products available to the citizens enhanced.

Speaking, Obasanjo who acknowledged the brand’s dedication to producing high quality product, noted that the facility attests t to the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, growth, and the well-being of its consumers.

Obasanjo said the investment speaks to the critical importance of the manufacturing sector to the national economy.

According to him, jobs will be created, local economies stimulated, and significant contribution to the country’s GDP.

He added that the potential that lies within Nigeria to not only meet local demand, but also to compete on a global scale is showcased.

“Fan Milk Plc has long been a household name in Nigeria, renowned for its dedication to producing high-quality dairy products that have nourished generations of Nigerians. This facility stands as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, growth, and the well being of its consumers. The investment made by Danone in creating this facility underscores the critical importance of the manufacturing sector to our national economy. It creates jobs, stimulates local economies, and contributes significantly to the country’s GDP. More importantly, it showcases the potential that lies within Nigeria to not only meet local demand, but also to compete on a global scale,” Obasanjo said.

Deputy CEO of Danone, Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta said the investment reaffirms Danone’s long-term commitment to the African market and belief in the potential for growth in the dairy sector.

He said the new line will enhance production capacity and also ensure that the company continued providing consumers with trusted nutritious and high-quality products

The President Danone Africa, Middle East, and Asia Zone, Christian Stammkoetter affirmed Danone’s strong vision to grow in Nigeria which facilitated such significant investment.

The Managing Director of Fan Milk Plc, Kayode Adebiyi described the facility as a landmark achievement for Fan Milk Plc, adding that the new yoghurt production line will significantly boost their ability to innovate and deliver products that meet the highest global standards.