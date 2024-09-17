NSDC Boss Tips 2025 for Accelerated Sugar Projects

James Emejo in Abuja

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Kamar Bakrin, has declared 2025 for accelerated development of sugar projects across the country.

He made the declaration during separate meetings with some investors in the sugar sector, over the weekend.

They include representatives of Utham Sucrotech International, India, Niger Food Security Systems and Logistics Limited, and American West African Agro (AWAA).

Bakrin, further assured the investors of adequate support geared towards accelerating the development of projects with emphasis on yield improvement in sugar estates.

He also requested to know the expectations in sugar recovery rate with respect to the activities of Utham at the Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR), and was assured of 12.3 per cent.

Basically, the meeting explored the scope of activities of Utham in project development, considering the greenfield project being established by AWAA in Niger State for which the former will provide services, according to a statement by his media aide.

However, in a presentation to the NSDC boss, Utham’s Global Business Development Leader, Mr. Sanjiv Gulati, highlighted its activities, particularly the field and factory establishments of sugar projects across India, Europe and Africa.

He also showcased the firm’s ability to fabricate equipment for sugar projects, adding that 13 per cent sugar recovery had been achieved by the company.

He reaffirmed the company’s capacity to manage sugar projects and assured the NSDC that Utham’s presence in Nigeria will boost project development and uplift the subsector.

Also, in his intervention, financial expert, Mr. Flavio Castellari, further also gave an overview of the Brazilian Sugar industry and funding strategies that could be adopted in Nigeria.

However, Executive Chairman, Niger Foods, Mr. Sammy Adigun, discussed the financing arrangement through sovereign and corporate guarantee for the development of 100,000Ha Sugar project in Niger State.

He also spoke of the company’s record in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) among others.

Meanwhile, achieving the objectives of the second phase of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) will requires investments worth about $3.5 billion on 200,000 to 250,000 hectares of suitable land.

The plan targets the production of a minimum of two million metric tons of sugar, 400 megawatts of electricity, and the creation of 110,000 jobs across the value-chain, nationwide.

Bakrin said the the proposed unveiling of the plan was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the NSMP goals of self-sufficiency in sugar production, job creation, and industrialisation.

The NSDC team also included Director of Strategy and Performance Management, Ms. Edirin Akemu; Senior Adviser to the ES, Mr. Teslim Bello; Acting Director of Project Development and Investment Promotion (PDIP), Mr. Balarebe Ladan, and Head, Project Development and Support Division, Mr. John Adaga.