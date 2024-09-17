More Leaders Pray for Nigeria’s Security, Unity at 2024 Eid-el-Maulud, Greet Muslims

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo and Linus Aleke in Abuja





More Nigerian leaders, yesterday, celebrated the Eid-el-Maulud, the birth of Prophet Muhammad, and used the occasion to pray for the country’s security, peace and unity.

The Eid-el-Maulud was on Sunday, but yesterday was declared a public holiday in commemoration of the day, during which leaders from different faiths sought peace and unity of the country.

Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, in his goodwill message, tasked the Muslim faithful to imbibe the teaching of the Prophet.

Mohammed, in a statement by his media adviser, Mukhtar Gidado, stated, “It is to the glory of Allah that we are alive to witness this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration when we commemorate the birth of the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

“As we celebrate the Eid-el-Maulud, we should remember that the Holy Prophet had during his lifetime preached peace, honesty, patience, generosity, humility, sincerity, love for one another and fear of God. It is these virtues that people, irrespective of their religious inclinations, are enjoined to imbibe and practise.”

DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) also extended its felicitations to Muslim Ummah in the country on the occasion of Eid-el Maulud.

A statement by Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, also extended his warmest greetings and best wishes to the Muslim faithful as they celebrated the special day.

“As we commemorate the sacred and auspicious event, I call on all Nigerians to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, which emphasised peace, compassion, tolerance, justice and service to humanity.”

He said those were the same virtues that guided the noble mission of the military to protect the territorial integrity of the country and safeguard the security and well-being of all Nigerians

Ademola Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, charged the Muslim Ummah in the state to embrace the essence of the birth of the Holy Prophet of Allah, Prophet Muhammad, which was the good of all mankind.

Adeleke, who congratulated Muslims in the state and beyond for the symbolic moment that the birth of Prophet Muhammad signified, reminded them to take cognizance of the noble example of peace and hope that the Holy Prophet reflected.

While emphasising strict adherence to the message of compassion and kindness that the life and teaching of Prophet Muhammad embodied, Adeleke stated that his government remained committed to initiatives and interventions that would lessen the pains of the moment and ensure a better tomorrow.