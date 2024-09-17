Green Energy, Lekoil Invests in Infrastructural Development of Rivers Communities

Sunday Ehigiator

Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) and Lekoil Oil & Gas Investment Limited have announced a significant investment in the infrastructural development of several communities in Rivers State.

The investment, which is part of the companies’ corporate social responsibility initiatives, aims to improve the lives of residents in the beneficiary communities by providing them with access to basic infrastructure such as roads, water, and education.

In a jointly signed statement from the two companies, they said, the communities, namely Ugama Ekede, Ayama Ekede, Asukama, and Asukoyet, are all beneficiaries of the various positively impacting projects, which include infrastructural and non-infrastructural projects as well as human capital development projects.

“Some of the projects to be implemented include construction of Asukoyet link road (Phase1), construction of Asukama box culvert, completion of Asukama town hall, construction of Ugama Ekede link road (Phase 1), administration of scholarship and empowerment in Asukama, administration of scholarship in Ugama Ekede.

“In addition, the company is also renovating the community secondary school and other buildings in Ikuru town community, borehole repairs and water reticulation in Asukama, ⁠completion of 6 classroom block in Asukoyet, ⁠scholarship, bursary and empowerment in Asukoyet, ⁠concrete, embankment round Ayama Ekede town hall, ⁠scholarship and bursary in Ayama Ekede among others,” the statement read.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, representative of Green Energy LEKOIL JV, Godwin Omayi, noted that the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) has been implemented to enhance the wellbeing of the people in the community and enjoined members of the community to ensure peace and cooperation with the contractors handling the projects, as the only prerequisite for greater development in the community.

He added that ‘The joint venture will continue to ensure that projects with life changing impacts will continue to be implemented within the communities, as a demonstration of the JV’s commitment to lasting development in the communities.

Pledging the support of his community to the Joint Venture and the projects being commissioned, the paramount ruler of Asukoyet community, King Brown David Asuk the sixth, noted that the initiative of the Joint Venture is highly welcome by the community.

He added that accessible roads had been far out of reach for members of the community before now, noting that the construction of new roads will ease the pain of community and open up the community to development within the Local Government area and beyond.