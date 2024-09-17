Firms Commence HCDT Projects in Three  Rivers Communities

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

It was jubilation at the weekend when indigenous companies, Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) and Lekoil Oil Joint Venture, kick-started several projects to positively impact on its host communities in three communities in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The projects are being provided in conjunction with Host Community Development Trust (HCDT), and the New Nigerian Foundation (NNF) from the 3.0 per cent operating expenses (OPEX), aimed at implementing the provision of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) for the development of oil host communities.

In their design, structure, and processes of the companies’ social responsibility programme they are intended to maximise value-accelerating factors throughout our host communities of Ikuru Town, Ugama Ekede, Ayama Ekede, Asukama & Asukoyet.

The projects to be executed in the first phase of the implementation of the five-year-plan include: one kilometer road leading into Ugama Ekede, Scholarship for students in Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Education.

As well as Bursary for university students in Ugama Ekede, a Town Hall and a Box Culvert in Asuk-ama and a road projects in Asukoyet.

Several other sustainable development initiatives have been undertaken through the MoU regime since 2014, until the establishment of the Host Community Development Trust under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021.

The coming on stream of these projects saw royal fathers, community chiefs, women and youths of the three benefiting communities of Ugama Ekede, Asuk-ama and Asukoyet, overwhelmed with joy.

In a joyful mood, paramount ruler of Asukoyet, His Royal Highness, King Brown, commended the Joint Venture operators and the HCDT for the road project awarded to his community, stating that the road has been the major challenge of his people.

Brown said the lack of road has affected the social and economic lives of the people, adding that cars and tippers avoid the community because of the poor state of the road.

“By the grace of God all of us are happy to see that the JV is trying. The present road we are flagging off now is money from the community. It is what we got from the JV that is being used for this road.

“This project is our number one priority. Apart from our house, where we run to when it is raining road is another import thing any community needs.

“The road has affected us in so many ways. Sometimes ordinary sand, somebody will have little money to build a house, but no tipper will agree to come and bring in sand for you because of no road. If this road is completed it will restore hope and bring progress in the community”, Brown added.

Also speaking, the Chairman Ugama Ekede Council of Chiefs, Harry Ekpirikpo, whose community got one kilometer road project, urged the contractors to ensure that the road was delivered according to the expected standard and in record time.

Ekpirikpo noted that at the end of the road project the community would want the board to complete the community town hall.

“We are seeking scholarships for our children. We cannot do all these infrastructures without factoring in the education of our children,” he said.

On her part, a woman leader at Ugama Ekede, Mrs Cordilia Elijah, said it was the first time the riverine community would see a tarred road, urging the contractor to ensure that they constructed the road based on specifications.

Mrs Elijya said: “We are very happy with the project. But, we are suggesting to them that the road should be the main road leading to the community. Although, the chiefs have the final say, but we want the right thing to be done, because it is for all of us.”

Speaking at the flag-off at Ugama Ekede, Chairman Board of Trustees, of the HCDT, Nathan Asuk, noted that the projects were nominated by the communities, promising that it would be delivered to the people according to the specified terms. He promised the communities that the project would be delivered based on specification and timely too.

Partners to the JV, New Nigeria Foundation, a body that carried out the need assessment in the communities, also charged the communities to shun any form of disagreement and allow peace in order for the projects to be completed.

Mr.Temitope Aremu, who represented the company and led the needs assessment processes in the community, confirmed that as stipulated in the PIA, that the projects to be executed were chosen by the communities through a transparent process.