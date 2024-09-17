Fatal Motor Accident Claims 35 Lives in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna





Over 35 Muslim faithful from Saminaka, Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have reportedly died in a fatal motor accident.

They were said to be travelling on Sunday from Saminaka to Kaduna for the Maulud celebrations on Monday.

The victims were said to be travelling in a J5 bus when the vehicle collided with an articulated vehicle.

Malam Abdullahi, one of the organisers of the Maulud celebration, confirmed the incident in an interview with journalists on Monday in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said the sad incident disorganised the elaborate plans for the celebration.

He added that about 35 other victims who sustained injuries were moved to the nearby Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Plateau State, for treatment.

He added that a second vehicle travelling together with the bus, also crashed with a motorbike, leaving some of the occupants dead while others sustained various degrees of injury.

“I did the head count, there were about 70 people, including women and children who were travelling in the two vehicles.

“It was a sad development. We have taken the injured to JUTH for medical attention,” he said.