  • Tuesday, 17th September, 2024

Edo Guber: Ahead of Saturday’s Poll, 379,245 PVCs Uncollected, Says INEC

Nigeria | 35 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that a total of 379,245 representing 14.43 per cent Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) are uncollected ahead of the September 21 Edo governorship election.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement Tuesday said the commission has made available data on PVC collection on polling unit basis in Edo State ahead of the governorship election holding this weekend.

He recalled that the commission recently announced that the total number of registered voters in Edo State is 2,629,025. 

Olumekun noted that the commission went further to give the breakdown by gender, age, occupation and disability.

He said: “Out of this figure, 2,249,780 (85.57%) have collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), while 379,245 (14.43%) of the PVCs are uncollected as at the end of the extended period for PVC collection on Sunday, 16th September 2024.

“There are 4,519 polling units in the state. Voting will take place in each unit. The detailed  breakdown of the number of PVCs collected, as well as the number of uncollected in each unit, has been uploaded to our website for guidance of political parties, candidates and public information.”

The commission stressed any citizen interested in the 128-page document can visit its website: https://inecnigeria.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/PU-LEVEL-FOR-PVC-COLLECTED-FOR-2024-EDO-GOVERVORSHIP-ELECTION.pdf

