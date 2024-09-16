Zamfara Boat Mishap: Gov Lawal Mourns Victims, Directs Immediate Support

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has expressed sadness over the tragic boat incident in Gummi Local Government Area.

In the early hours of Sunday, a boat carrying more than 40 people capsized after losing control in the Bakin Kasuwa River of Uban Dawaki ward of Gummi.

In a statement on Sunday by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the Governor described the unfortunate incident }}}}as a monumental disaster.

The statement noted that the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA) has been directed to promptly begin rescue operations.

According to the statement, “we woke up to the tragic report of a boat accident in Bakin Kasuwa River in Uban Dawaki ward, Gummi Local Government Area, resulting in the loss of over 40 lives.

“Governor Lawal has directed the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA) to take immediate action to assess the extent of the accident and provide urgent assistance.

“The Governor also instructed the Commissioner for Humanitarian and Relief Matters to coordinate all efforts to provide immediate support to the victims and their families.

“Governor Lawal prayed for the souls of the departed victims, grieving families and assures of the state government’s commitment to preventing such occurrences in the future.”