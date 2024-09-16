  • Monday, 16th September, 2024

Uchi Uchibeke and Chimoney Plan to Simplify Global Payments for Businesses with Interledger Integration

Precious Ugwuzor 

Uchi Uchibeke is leading a payment revolution. Through Chimoney—a Toronto-based fintech company—he is transforming how businesses in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and beyond operate globally. By expanding its partnership with the Interledger Foundation, Chimoney is making cross-border payments faster, more secure, and scalable, delivering what Uchi calls a “Fintech in a Box” solution.

At the core of this innovation is Chimoney’s simple Payment APIs and SDKs, which enable businesses to perform Peer-to-Peer (P2P) transfers, accept payments, and disburse funds globally—all in just weeks instead of the months it traditionally takes to launch payment integrations.

“We’re taking away the complexity of payments,” says Uchi Uchibeke. “With Chimoney, businesses can collect funds in the U.S. and Canada and instantly payout to African banks, mobile money, or even airtime, all with one API. This is the infrastructure today’s global economy needs, and we’re proud to be leading the charge.”

This innovative platform provides financial institutions and startups in the U.S., Canada, and Europe with everything they need to handle multi-currency payments, create seamless global payouts, and drive financial inclusion—especially in high-growth markets like Africa.

