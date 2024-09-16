PDP 99th NEC Meeting Now Holds Oct. 24

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reconfirmed holding its 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on October 24 2024, as against the earlier September 26 date.

In a statement by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the party said the NEC meeting was in line with the resolution of the NEC meeting that took place on April 18 2024



According Anyanwu, in line with “Meeting held on Thursday, April 18, 2024, the Year 2024 Timetable, Guidelines and Schedule of activities were approved.

“According to the Timetable, Congresses were approved to be conducted in Twenty-Four (24) State Chapters for the purpose of electing New Executives of our Party at the appropriate levels.

“Against this backdrop NEC scheduled its next meeting for Thursday, August 15, 2024, for the purpose of ratifying all newly elected Executives,” the national secretary explained.



However, Anyanwu said after the NEC meeting, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Abdulkadir Mohammed, drew the attention of the National Working Committee to the Holy period of HAJJ, which coincided with the proposed NEC Meeting of August 15, 2024.

“To that effect, the National Working Committee (NWC), after a wide and extensive consultation, adjusted the proposed NEC to Thursday, September 26, 2024.

“Furthermore, pursuant to the directive of NEC to conduct of Congresses in twenty-four (24) State Chapters of the Party, the NWC commenced the Congresses but could not conclude the exercise in some states owing to various reasons ranging from Court litigations, disagreement amongst stakeholders, logistical challenges among others.

“States where Congresses are yet to be concluded due to Court litigation are Abia and Ebonyi, while those still on-going are Benue, Ekiti, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, and Sokoto.

“It is instructive to state that without concluding the congresses in these states, congress reports would not be complete to be presented to NEC as required within the earlier stipulated timeframe.

In view of the foregoing, “It is therefore imperative for the NWC to reschedule the September 26, 2024, proposed NEC Meeting to a new date.

“Consequently, the NWC wishes to notify all Members of the National Executive Committee of our Party that the 99th NEC meeting will now be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024,”, Senator Anyanwu said.

He, therefore, called on all NEC members to note the change of date and be guided accordingly adding that the NWC sincerely regretted any inconveniences the change in date would cause members of NEC.

It did not, however, state if the 99th NEC meeting would conduct election for the replacement of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, who has since resigned as the national chairman.