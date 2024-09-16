Infrastructure: Ekiti RAAMP Pays N71.5m Compensation  to Farmers

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) has disclosed that it has paid N71.5 million as compensation to farmers and other Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in 12 of the 13 roads it awarded in July.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti the State Project Coordinator, Hon Sunday Adunmo, who noted that the beneficiaries were 217 farmers and other PAPs said RAAMP has also commenced the construction of a new mosque at Afolu in place of the old mosque which would be demolished later to allow creation of safe thoroughfare on the new road.

He said compensation is a critical component of the project as PAPs must be properly compensated before the commencement of civil works on the roads.

The 13 roads are: Edu Odi junction-Igirigiri road, Omisanjana-Ben Foalrin-Oke Aso road, Oye-Are road, Afolu-Odofin road, Ise -Imola road, Owode -Anaye road, Erinmope-Irare-Ikosu road, Iye-Isapa-Olopomeji road and Igbole-Osi-Iropora road.

Others are: Ara-Ekameta school road, Ilupeju-Igbo Egan-Ayede road, FMS Farm-Oke Ako road, and Ikogosi-Aba Osun-Aba ori okuta road.

The compensation was paid via bank transfer to the beneficiaries.