Flood: Steer Clear of Water Channels, Delta LG Boss Warns Property Developers

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area in Delta State, Weyinmi Isaac Agbateyiniro, has cautioned property developers in the upland and riverine areas to steer clear of natural water channels. 

Agbateyiniro in a statement issued at the weekend frowned at the manner in which some persons build residential houses, shops and other business structures on water channels.  He warned that  his administration would not tolerate situations where shop owners erect makeshift structures on drainages.                                

The council boss challenged community and opinion leaders as well as heads of faith-based organisations to partner his administration in the resolve to re-orientate the minds of residents of Warri, to ensure cleaner environment and prevent flood disaster in the city. 

Agbateyiniro stressed the need for people of Warri South Local Government Area to be  compliant with ongoing efforts by the state government and his administration  on cleanliness and beautification, cannot be over-emphasised.

